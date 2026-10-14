3 Clippers Who Must Get Off to a Solid Start to the Season

The Los Angeles Clippers have one more preseason game left before they officially kick off the 2026-27 regular season. For the first time in a while, the Clippers don't have serious playoff ambitions, but they would love to win as many games as they can.

To erase the bad taste the cap circumvention punishment left in the fanbase's mouth, the Clippers must have a promising season. Getting off to a good start will be key, but the team is dealing with several high-profile injuries. There are a few players on the roster who need to step up early in the season to help get the Clippers off to a strong start.

Isaiah Jackson

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is sidelined to start the season. This means that Jackson and Brook Lopez are the only two healthy centers on the roster. Given that there isn't a capable small-ball five option on the team, the Clippers will have to rely on Jackson and Lopez to play as many minutes as they can handle.

At age 38, Lopez is at risk of serious decline. Jackson will end up playing a ton of minutes. The Clippers are low on physicality and rebounding, so Jackson will have to provide in those two areas.

If he can't, he will be at risk of losing his rotation minutes to Konan Niederhauser upon his return.

Gradey Dick

This is Dick's final chance to stick around in the NBA. He is in the last season of his contract, and so far he has yet to show why he is deserving of a second contract. Unless he takes a big step forward from his last season in Toronto, it will be hard for the Clippers to justify retaining Dick past this season.

Fortunately for him, the 22-year-old shooting guard will have an opportunity early in the season. Max Strus, Brandon Ingram, and Bradley Beal are all injured. This opens up playing time for Dick. If he wants to be a permanent fixture in the rotation, he has to play much better than he has shown in the preseason so far.

Darius Garland

Garland is the undisputed leader of this team. If the Clippers are going anywhere this season, it will be because Garland goes back to his All-Star-caliber form. So far in the preseason, the 26-year-old point guard is looking healthy and spry. For the Clippers to be competitive, Garland has to carry this momentum into the season.

Until Ingram is back on the court, Garland is the team's first, second, and third option on offense. He is the best scorer, passer, and shooter on the team. If he can keep the Clippers' offense afloat amid all the injuries, he could earn himself a lucrative, long-term extension next summer. His resurgence will be as important for him as it will be for the Clippers.