Clippers Have Less Than 2 Weeks to Make Key Darius Garland Decision

The start of the NBA season is right around the corner. The LA Clippers open the season against the Sacramento Kings on October 21st. Before then, however, they have a very important decision to make that involves star guard Darius Garland.

The Clippers made the decision to build around Garland after Kawhi Leonard's departure. Now, they must decide how much they want to commit to the 26-year-old guard.

What's the Sweet Spot for Clippers in a Darius Garland Extension?

Garland has two more years on his contract, making $42.1 million this season and $44.8 million next season. He is also extension-eligible. The Clippers have until October 19 to extend Garland's contract. If they can't agree to an extension, the sides can re-discuss next summer, when Garland still has one more year left on his deal.

The former All-Star point guard can extend up to three years and $178 million. This is almost $60 million per year, which would give Garland a five-year, $265 million contract.

This would obviously be ill-advised. Garland hasn't played at a level deserving of that type of commitment, especially considering his injury concerns over the last year. But the Clippers should have some interest in signing Garland to a long-term extension, given the way the organization has talked about him this offseason.

The Clippers want to build around Garland. Given that he is a 26-year-old who has played at an All-Star level before, this makes some sense. With the right pieces around him, the former Cavs star can lead a competitive team, especially offensively.

But they would also be right to be hesitant to give Garland a contract that could age poorly. Undersized guards who are a defensive liability can be difficult to build around if they take up a significant chunk of your salary cap.

There could be a win-win scenario here. Garland can lock up more guaranteed money and protect himself against injury risk. And the Clippers could land a cost-controlled, team-friendly deal. What does that deal look like?

If the Clippers can get Garland around the same salary he is currently on for more seasons, they should be interested in extending him. The sweet spot here could be in the $40-$45 million per year range.

The $40 million AAV range is where LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant are. Those may be considered overpays, but Tyrese Maxey and Kyrie Irving also make around that range. Garland probably falls between those two groups in terms of expected value.

If Garland and the Clippers can't agree to an extension, he is eligible for a four-year extension next summer. Perhaps both sides could benefit from seeing how this season goes, both for the team and Garland individually.

The Clippers have to make sure they retain some flexibility going forward. They have to be able to pivot if needed. This means that Garland has to be tradeable on the contract he is on. So, they need to be very careful about giving him a deal that lowers his trade value.

What LA decides to do with Garland over the next two weeks will speak volumes about their intentions going forward. How strongly do they feel about Garland? How much do they favor flexibility? How much do they believe in this team? Let's just hope that the front office doesn't make any more decisions that hurt the future of this team.