3 Free Agents the Clippers Should Target

The NBA offseason is in full swing as free agency begins at 6 pm EST. Teams can now begin negotiating with players. There have already been several massive trades, and more will be on the way.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a difficult spot this offseason. Trade rumors surrounding Kawhi Leonard grow with each day, and the superstar's future in LA is truly uncertain. A Leonard trade would signal a full-on rebuild this offseason.

Regardless, the Clippers have to address shooting and rebounding this offseason. They were woefully lacking in both categories, so here are three free agents that would be perfect fits in LA.

Honorable mentions: Luke Kennard, John Collins (re-sign)

Mitchell Robinson

There is arguably no better fit for the Clippers than New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. The 7'0" center was an integral bench piece in the Knicks' championship season. He averaged six points per game, nine rebounds, and just over a block per game.

While those numbers don't pop off the page, Robinson produced those numbers over 20 minutes per game. He's an instant impact player whenever he enters the game. Robinson's rim protection and elite rebounding fix the exact issues LA was dealing with all of last year.

The biggest downside to Robinson's game is the free-throw shooting. He shot a woeful 40 percent from the free-throw line during the regular season, making him hard to play in tight games. Teams can opt to foul him intentionally. He's also had an injury history, but he played 60 games in 2025.

Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga might be a surprising target for LA. The Atlanta Hawks recently declined his $24.3 million team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 6'7" forward averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game last season.

Kuminga is only 23 years old and is looking to show his potential. If the Clippers move on from Leonard, there would be a gaping hole at forward, and Kuminga would line up with LA's new timeline.

The Clippers need athletic wings, and Kuminga fits that mold. He had several 20-point games with the Hawks, and if LA can get him on a relatively cheap deal, it's worth giving Kuminga a shot.

Robert Williams III

Thankfully, there are several capable free agent centers for the Clippers to target, and Robert Williams III is one of them. The 28-year-old played 59 games with the Portland Trail Blazers last year and averaged seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

He's a similar player to Robinson as a guy who can come in and block shots at a high level. LA is currently operating with Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser at center. The Clippers desperately need more physicality and guys who can attack the glass.

Williams has had several injuries over the last few seasons, so there is definitely some risk involved. If LA brings him in, they would still likely need some more frontcourt help, but Williams would impact a team that averaged the second-fewest rebounds in the NBA during the regular season.