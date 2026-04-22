5 Centers Clippers Should Target in the Trade Market

The Los Angeles Clippers are headed into the offseason with a massive hole to fill at center. They certainly have other needs as well, like a backup point guard, and more shooting and athleticism, but none are as pressing as their need for a starting center. Unfortunately, the center free agent market is not robust this summer.

Fortunately, the Clippers have plenty of financial flexibility and assets to be active in the trade market. LA could use some of its draft capital to acquire players into its cap space and should have some solid options.

Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks aren't going anywhere. Giannis Antetokounmpo already has one foot out the door. This means that they have very little reason to hold onto Myles Turner.

Turner is under contract for two more seasons at around $27 million per season, and has a player option for $29.1 million for the 2028-29 campaign. It's certainly not a very team-friendly deal, but this could help the Clippers get him without giving up many assets.

Having just turned 30, Turner is not as elite a defender as he once was, but he still possesses a rare combination of shooting and rim protection. He is a younger, better version of Brook Lopez and could fit like a glove on this team.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Clippers fans are all too familiar with Hartenstein, as the veteran center spent a year in LA as the backup center. He established himself as a quality big man in the NBA that season and has had very successful tenures with the Knicks and the Thunder since then.

OKC has a team option worth $28.5 million on Hartenstein next season. They could certainly keep him on that deal. They could also not exercise the option but sign him to a longer-term deal for a cheaper annual salary.

At the same time, the Thunder are projected to be one of the most expensive teams in the league next season. If they don't win a title this season, they may not be too interested in being a second apron team. This could mean that they may be willing to trade Hartenstein.

If that's the case, the Clippers should jump on the opportunity. Hartenstein is a very good two-way center and would be the closest Ivica Zubac replacement the Clippers could find on the market.

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic

Carter has long been one of the more underrated players in the league. He continues to be a quality starting center in Orlando. Despite not doing any one thing at an elite level, the 27-year-old has no weaknesses in his game. He can shoot, pass, protect the rim, and switch out on the perimeter at a respectable level.

It has been a disappointing season for the Magic, so unless they pull off a major surprise in the playoffs, there may be sweeping changes. That could include moving on from Carter before the contract extension that will pay him $18.1 million next season kicks in.

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

If the Cavs come up short in the postseason once again, one has to assume that they will break up the James Harden-Donovan Mitchell-Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen core. Not only is this quartet extremely expensive, but it has also proven to be a questionable fit. Since Allen is the lowest-profile member of that group, he would be the easiest to trade. Plus, Cleveland would presumably not have the appetite to pay him $28 million next season.

The Clippers, however, would gladly acquire Allen and pay him $91 million over the next three years. The 28-year-old center dealt with injuries this season and had a down campaign, but he is a very good pick-and-roll player on offense and had a great partnership with Darius Garland in Cleveland. He is also a very versatile defender who can move his feet while being able to protect the rim.

If it doesn't take multiple first-round picks to acquire him, the Clippers could do much worse than Allen at center.

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Claxton is a similar type of center to Allen. He is long, fast, and athletic. He can move laterally and stay in front of perimeter players. He can also be a major deterrent at the rim when he is close to the basket. On the other end of the floor, he can be a good pick-and-roll partner, finish lobs, and score around the basket.

The Nets are in the midst of a rebuild and are still far from being a competitive team. Claxton is 27 and has two more years on his contract. While he has decent trade value, the Nets should be interested in trading him for future draft capital.

Claxton makes $23.1 million next season and is due $20.9 million the season after. If he plays the way he played last season, he should be worth that contract, making him a decent addition for the Clippers.