Ranking 7 Clippers Newcomers by Projected Impact

To put it mildly, the Los Angeles Clippers have had a crazy offseason. The aftermath of the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration investigation stripped the Clippers of five first-round picks, as well as multiple fines and suspensions for LA's front office, including owner Steve Ballmer.

Now, the Leonard era is officially over in Los Angeles. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers and Toronto Raptors can finally process a trade that sends Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a pick swap.

The Clippers have seven new faces this season. Let's rank them based on expected impact.

7. Baba Miller

Baba Miller was LA's second-round draft pick this year. The former Cincinnati forward has a unique skill set with a 6'11" frame and incredible athleticism, but he should be in the G League for most of the season. Miller could receive playing time towards the end of the year, but fans shouldn't count on it.

6. Johni Broome

Johni Broome saw limited action with the Philadelphia 76ers in his rookie season. The 76ers traded Broome and a 2027 second-round draft pick to LA for cash considerations.

At 24 years old, Broome has to develop much quicker than most second-year players, but like Miller, Broome should spend most of the season in the G League.

5. Gradey Dick

When the trade was first announced in June, Dick had a path to playing time. That path is less clear after several guards joined the rotation. Dick was a 2023 first-round pick because of his shooting ability, but the 23-year-old hasn't panned out yet.

Dick shot 30 percent from three last season. Maybe he needs a fresh start to excel, but it's more likely that the former Raptor will be buried in the depth chart.

4. Max Strus

Max Strus was acquired in a three-team trade, highlighted by Peyton Watson going to Cleveland. Strus will bring shooting and defense to LA. He doesn't fill an immediate need, but he'll be a nice veteran presence in the backcourt.

3. Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura was an under-the-radar signing this offseason. The former Lakers forward averaged 17.5 points per game and shot 57 percent from beyond the arc during the playoffs. He should be a valuable wing who can provide solid defense and stability at forward.

2. Keaton Wagler

After the Clippers' punishment, the pressure is on Keaton Wagler to play at a high level. LA will not have many future draft picks. The Clippers invested a top-five pick in Wagler, and they expect him to play like one.

It's unclear if Wagler will start or come off the bench to begin the season, but he should be an impactful player. It would be a huge win for LA's future if Wagler can develop into a star-level talent.

1. Brandon Ingram

After the trade, Ingram arguably becomes the Clippers' best player. Ingram averaged 20+ points per game for the seventh consecutive season. He's a high-volume shooter, but his scoring ability is as consistent as anyone in the NBA.

If LA is going to find any success, it starts and ends with Ingram. He may not replace Leonard's overall talent, but the 6'8" forward will be the most enticing piece on the roster.