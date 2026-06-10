Clippers' Top 5 Prospects for the No. 5 Pick in the NBA Draft

With less than two weeks left until the 2026 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers are doing their due diligence on the prospects who are expected to be available when they are on the clock with the No. 5 pick. That range of the draft is guard-heavy, so there is a possibility that the Clippers will consider trading down.

The more probable scenario, however, is that the Clippers use their pick to draft a player. Reading the tea leaves, who are the most likely players to be selected with the fifth-overall pick?

1- Keaton Wagler

Right now, it looks like Wagler is the frontrunner to be the Clippers' selection. The Illinois guard burst onto the scene this year, leading his team to the Final Four as a freshman.

Wagler doesn't have elite physical or athletic tools, but he is an incredibly crafty player. He has the chance to be a primary offensive engine in the NBA thanks to his all-around game as a lead guard. He has no weaknesses in his game and projects to be a high-level shooter, shot creator, and pick-and-roll operator.

Compared to the rest of the guards in his class, Wagler has more positional size. He still needs to get stronger, but his fit next to Darius Garland or another offense-first guard is not as bad as some may think in the long run.

2- Kingston Flemings

Flemings' fit next to Garland is more questionable than Wagler's, but the Clippers shouldn't take that too much into consideration. There are concerns about Flemings' size, strength, and physicality, but there is simply too much to like in his game.

The six-foot-three guard out of Houston has elite speed, first step, and explosiveness. He touches the paint and gets to the rim at will. He makes very good decisions in these drives, whether it's pulling up for a jump shot, finishing around the basket, or finding an open teammate. He shot the ball very well last season, albeit on low volume.

For a player of his profile, Flemings has the potential to be a very good defender. He has good hands and solid instincts to be a high-end defender in his position. There is certainly a good chance that he ends up as the best player out of this group.

3- Mikel Brown Jr.

In terms of talent, Brown Jr. might be at the top of this list. On paper, he has the skillset to be a star guard thanks to the combination of good positional size, shooting, playmaking, and on-ball craft.

However, there are some legitimate concerns that may make the Clippers hesitant to reach for him with the No. 5 pick. He missed extended time with a recurring back injury last season, so his sample size was limited to 21 games. The flashes were incredible in those games, but there were also plenty of head-scratching decisions, wild shot attempts, and frustrating turnovers.

Brown's defense left something to be desired in Louisville, but there have been players of his physical mold who can look better in the NBA than they did in college. He would be a worthy pick for the Clippers as a pure upside play. If the goal is to be as competitive as possible in the next season or two, however, he may not be the right guy.

4- Brayden Burries

If the Clippers prioritize fit on the current iteration of their team, Brayden Burries may be their best option. Among the realistic options to be selected at No. 5, no one is a better fit next to Darius Garland than Burries. He is also more NBA-ready than the names mentioned above, partly due to the fact that he will turn 21 before his rookie campaign.

Burries may not have the ceiling that Brown Jr., Flemings, and Wagler have, but he may have a higher floor. He is a Derrick White-type guard, thriving off the ball and in transition while providing high-level defensive impact.

If the Clippers keep Garland and Kawhi Leonard, Burries can fit seamlessly around the two. He can hit shots, play solid defense, and make the right plays on both ends of the floor.

5- Aday Mara

Selecting the Michigan center with the fifth-overall pick would obviously be a reach. So, the Clippers may look to trade down and grab him, but Mara being the pick at No. 5 shouldn't be ruled out, since there is reportedly some interest in Mara from the Clippers.

LA needs a starting center for the present and the future. Mara is a polarizing prospect to be sure, but he has a ton of upside as a big man.

Mara's physical tools are undeniable. At seven-foot-three with a massive wingspan, he is a major deterrent around the rim. He has the chance to be a special defender, but he brings so much more to the table than just his length.

He is a very good passer and playmaker. When he catches the ball around the basket, he projects to be an elite finisher. He moves well and has solid enough footwork that he can be an offensive difference-maker.

Mara needs to improve his conditioning and physicality. He may never play extended minutes, and he is unlikely to ever become a threat as a shooter. This could cap his upside, but there is plenty to like here.