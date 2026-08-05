Daniel Gafford Isn't the Only Mavs Player Clippers Should Be Trying to Trade For

The Los Angeles Clippers have a well-documented need for a center. Their big man rotation is easily their biggest weakness heading into the 2026-27 season. Brook Lopez as the starter and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Isaiah Jackson, and Johni Broome as the backups leave plenty to be desired.

That is why Clippers fans have been eyeing centers on the trade block all offseason. Among the realistic targets who could still be acquired at this point in the summer, Daniel Gafford is at the top of the fanbase's wishlist. The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly open to trading their veteran center, and the Clippers would be wise to try to land him.

However, he is not the only Mavericks player the Clippers should be pursuing. Whether or not the Clippers are able to trade for Gafford, they should also be interested in PJ Washington.

PJ Washington Would Fill a Clear Clippers Need

Dallas has also reportedly made Washington available in trade talks. After drafting Morez Johnson Jr. and trading for Santi Aldama and Zaccharie Risacher, the Mavs don't have much of a need for Washington. The 27-year-old combo forward has become superfluous in the crowded Dallas frontcourt and should be gettable for the right price.

The package the Clippers could send Dallas will be a combination of Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, Brook Lopez, Isaiah Jackson, and draft capital. Any two of those players will be enough to match salaries and make a legal trade framework. Depending on which two players are in the deal, the Clippers would have to give up a draft pick or two.

Washington is starting a four-year, $88 million contract this season. He is properly paid on that deal. But it's not the best use of resources for the Mavericks, who have a ton of capable forwards.

The Clippers have expiring contracts that could be appealing to Dallas. Jones Jr., Dunn, and Lopez all have one year left on their deals. Turning Washington into two expiring contracts that could also help them on the floor next season would be a savvy move for the Mavs.

Unlike the Mavs, the Clippers are bereft of frontcourt depth. Rui Hachimura will likely be the starting power forward, but there are no other proven players on the roster whose best position is power forward. Jones Jr. could guard power forwards, and Jackson could play the four, but the Clippers don't have great options there. Plus, at least one of these players could be in the deal to acquire Washington.

More concerning than positional depth, however, is the Clippers' lack of overall size and physicality. Washington will help alleviate some of this weakness. He isn't the most physically overpowering forward, but he is a much better athlete and defender than the presumptive starting forwards, Hachimura and Brandon Ingram.

In modern NBA, you can never have too many competent two-way wings. Washington doesn't do anything at an elite level, but he has no weaknesses in his game. The Clippers would be wise to have as many of these types of players on their roster in the post-Kawhi Leonard era.