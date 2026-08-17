Bradley Beal's Return Hasn't Changed the Clippers' Approach on Bennedict Mathurin

The Los Angeles Clippers signed Bradley Beal to a new, two-year contract on Friday. This was seen as a major surprise by a lot of Clippers fans and NBA watchers, since the organization has been trying to get younger since the trade deadline. Bringing back a 33-year-old shooting guard with serious availability concerns doesn't seem to align with what the Clippers have been doing since parting ways with James Harden and Ivica Zubac back in February.

What may be even more surprising than the Beal signing was the report by Marc Stein over the weekend. The NBA insider reported on Sunday that the Clippers are considering re-signing Bennedict Mathurin as well.

Stein said that the Pelicans, Bulls, and the Bucks "remain engaged" with Mathurin's camp, but the "door on a return to the Clippers" is still open.

Bennedict Mathurin's Clippers Return Remains a Possibility

Once the Clippers signed Beal, many assumed that Mathurin's time in LA had come to an end. There is simply not enough playing time to go around for both Mathurin and Beal, as the Clippers' roster is currently constructed. However, it seems like Lawrence Frank and Ty Lue may not be feeling the same way.

This could mean a couple of different things.

One, it could mean that the Clippers' interest in Mathurin is not too serious. It could be a leverage play to signal to Mathurin's suitors that they need to give up a real asset to acquire Mathurin in a sign-and-trade.

Or, it could be that the Clippers are hoping to make more moves to thin out the crowded backcourt. If the Clippers trade away Kris Dunn, they could perhaps have enough minutes for everyone. Derrick Jones Jr. could also be on the move, which could open up some rotation minutes at small forward, which Mathurin could potentially fill.

Another possibility is that the Clippers actually don't want to give up on Mathurin just yet. The 24-year-old swingman was inconsistent after arriving in LA at the deadline, but he still has some upside as an offensive player. He is a good scorer, driver, and transition player. If he can improve his passing and shooting, he could still be an offensive difference-maker.

Bringing both Mathurin and Beal back may not be the optimal use of resources, but the Clippers might not care about that. They know that they aren't contending or making the playoffs next season, so they may be prioritizing talent over fit.

Perhaps the plan is to bring in as much talent as possible through the door, be as competitive as possible, and then reassess at the trade deadline. Depending on how the season goes, they can always move on from Mathurin, Beal, or any of the other veterans if there is interest at the trade deadline.