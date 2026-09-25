Clippers Create Training Camp Competition With Another Roster Cut

Now that the Los Angeles Clippers have appointed John Gibson as the interim governor and Trent Redden as the interim general manager, they have begun to make the rest of their offseason moves. Facing a roster crunch with 17 players on the roster, the Clippers parted ways with Johni Broome on Thursday.

They followed this move with another roster cut on Friday. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Clippers were waiving center Jamarion Sharp, who was on a two-way contract. Fischer added that the Clippers plan to keep the two-way slot open in training camp and make their decision depending on how the camp shakes out.

What to Make of the Clippers' Decision to Cut Two Centers in Two Days

This is a surprising development, especially given Broome's release. Sharp is an inexperienced and unproven big man, but he at least has the size, length, and defensive chops to be an emergency backup when needed. For a team that has very little depth at center, he could have been an intriguing option.

Now the Clippers have Jalen Pickett and Nick Martinelli as the only players on two-way contracts. Pickett is a point guard who spent the past several seasons as a reserve with the Denver Nuggets, and Martinelli is a power forward who was selected in the late second round by the Clippers in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Given the depth of the Clippers' roster, especially in the backcourt, it's difficult to imagine Pickett getting much of a chance. Sharp, on the other hand, could have had a clear path to playing time until Yanic Konan Niederhauser returned from injury. Now, the Clippers have only two healthy centers on the roster: Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson.

Of course, the Clippers can always sign another center to a two-way contract. Perhaps Broome could be an option for the final two-way slot.

Alternatively, the Clippers could bring back Cam Christie on a two-way contract. The 21-year-old shooting guard's salary for next season is non-guaranteed, so he is expected to be cut between now and the start of the season. LA may want to keep him around to evaluate him further.

Two-way players can play up to 50 regular-season games, but aren't eligible to play in the postseason. They spend the rest of their time with the G League affiliate. So, if any of the Clippers' two-way players pop, they will have to sign him to a standard contract.

Broome and Sharp were never going to be a big part of the Clippers' plans, but it's still surprising that the team decided to move on from two centers when they already have very limited depth. What they end up doing with the final two-way spot and the center rotation will be fascinating to watch.