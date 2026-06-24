Clippers GM's First Statement After Drafting Keaton Wagler Should Excite Fans

The Los Angeles Clippers got their guy with the No. 5 pick in the draft. Despite a ton of speculation about a potential trade and other names emerging, the Clippers were locked in on Keaton Wagler ever since they landed the pick from Indiana in the draft lottery. They, of course, did their due diligence and cast a wide net, scouting other options, but the No. 5 selection always seemed like it was Wagler's to lose.

Clippers general manager Lawrence Frank's statements after the draft explained why that was the case. Frank spoke in detail and was very transparent about the process that led to the Wagler decision.

Lawrence Frank Highlights What Makes Keaton Wagler a Unique Fit in LA

Clippers insider Grant Mona shared Frank's statements describing the Clippers' workout with Wagler. Frank talked about how impressive Wagler was in his one-on-one workout with fellow guard prospect Kingston Flemings. Going up against one of the best guard prospects in the class, Wagler shone brightly, according to Frank.

Then came the biomechanics test, where Wagler apparently had the best deceleration, meaning the ability to start and stop, in the draft class. Frank called this "functional athleticism.' Then the Illinois star had one of the top two or three results in the processing test. After this, the team spoke with everyone who knew Wagler throughout his basketball journey in high school, AAU, and Illinois.

Frank's remarks about Wagler's athleticism are particularly interesting. The biggest knock on Wagler seems to be the lack of elite athleticism. However, Frank said that they have learned by now that functional athleticism is different than athleticism, and Wagler can get to all his spots on the floor and is able to punish every mistake the defense makes.

Another concern about Wagler was his potential fit next to Darius Garland. The Clippers GM also quelled these concerns by claiming that Wagler can play both point guard and shooting guard thanks to his positional size. Frank also said that Wagler can play both on and off the ball.

This signals that the team has no doubts that Wagler and Garland can play next to each other in the backcourt. This means that the two of them can start together from Day 1.

All of this should be very encouraging for Clippers fans. Seeing the front office take the evaluation and drafting process so seriously is a great sign. The Clippers clearly didn't take the responsibility of having their highest draft pick since 2009 lightly.

Wagler passing every on-court and off-court test with flying colors is also very exciting. This doesn't mean that he will be a sure-fire star in this league, but he clearly has the tools and the character to do everything in his power to be the best player he can be.