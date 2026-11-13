The 2-8 Los Angeles Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in their second NBA Cup game of the season. After a disappointing blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Clippers desperately want to bounce back. On paper, they have an excellent opportunity to do so against a short-handed team missing several key contributors.

The problem is that the Clippers continue to deal with their own injuries. They have been without Jordan Miller, Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser all season. Ahead of the 10:30 pm EST tipoff, all four players are still listed as out on the injury report.

Miller (rotator cuff surgery) isn't expected to be back for a few more months. But Clippers fans were hoping to see the other three back in action by now, but that hasn't been the case.

When asked about the latest by The Athletic's Law Murray, head coach Ty Lue said that Ingram and Konan Niederhauser were doing well, but he didn't sound optimistic about their chances of returning any time soon.

When I asked about Brandon Ingram and Yanic Konan Niederhäuser, Tyronn Lue offered that BI was in another stay ready game and that they're coming along well.



But they'll be out Friday night



"I wish..." T Lue says pic.twitter.com/FcugS2DvbZ — Law Murray 🎮 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 12, 2026

Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser Not Close to Return

Reading between the lines, the way he responded to the question, "Is there any chance those guys can come back tomorrow?" with a chuckle, head shake, and a "No, no" suggests that neither player is particularly close. He then walked away from the interview, saying, "I wish."

Perhaps I am reading too much into this, and it's a good sign that Ingram is participating in five-on-fives. But if there were a chance of him suiting up this week, one would have to assume that Lue would have had a different tone in his answer.

The fact that Beal isn't even being discussed isn't a great sign either. Updates have been few and far between ever since he was ruled out at training camp with a right knee injury. He continues to be listed as "out" with an "injury management" designation.

The next opportunity to return will be on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. For now, both Ingram and Konan Niederhauser should be considered doubtful at best for that matchup.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, have an even longer injury list. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are almost certainly out for the season. Chet Holmgren will be sidelined for several more weeks with a right knee injury, and his backup Jaylin Williams is also out with low back spasms. Ajay Mitchell, who missed last game with an ankle sprain, will be a game-time decision.

In their absence, the Thunder will likely start Alex Caruso, Jared McCain, Aday Mara, and Isaiah Hartenstein next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Once the deepest team in the league, the Thunder now bring unproven young players like Micah Peavy, Bennett Stirtz, and Nique Clifford off the bench.

This makes this a more winnable game for the Clippers than their matchup earlier in the season, but it's difficult to consider LA the favorite against any opponent this season.