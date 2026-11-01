Clippers Injury Report vs. Warriors: Are Brandon Ingram & Steph Curry Playing?

The Los Angeles Clippers are desperately trying to end their four-game losing streak in Sunday night's clash against the Golden State Warriors. After their win in the season opener against the Kings, the Clippers have been in a downward spiral as injuries have begun to take their toll.

On Sunday, they face a team that is trending in the opposite direction. After a 0-3 start, the Golden State Warriors have won three straight, against the Nuggets, the Timberwolves, and the Lakers, to right the ship. They will be looking to extend their win streak to four as they host the Clippers.

Clippers Continue to Be Without Several Key Contributors

The Clippers continue to be without key contributors. Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Max Strus will miss their sixth straight game of the season, according to the official injury report.

Ingram underwent offseason heel surgery. During the procedure, a partial Achilles tear was found. A six-month timeline was given at the time of the surgery in May. So, he should be back on the court in the next couple of weeks. One has to imagine that there will be some ramp-up period for the former All-Star.

Strus is also expected to be back over the next couple of weeks after he suffered a right plantar fascia tear in the preseason opener.

Konan Niederhauser is still trying to make his return from last season's Lisfranc surgery. He missed the last seven months, but he is expected to make his season debut before the end of the season.

Miller, on the other hand, is expected to be out until the new year. Beal's status is up in the air, as he is dealing with pain in his right knee, which popped up during the ramp-up process following last year's hip surgery.

Amid these injuries, the Clippers will continue to rely on rookie Keaton Wagler and fourth-year shooting guard Gradey Dick off the bench. It also means that Darius Garland will be tasked with a big shot-creation burden once again.

Clippers Must Make the Most of Steph Curry's Rest Day

Fortunately for the Clippers, they will be facing a similarly short-handed team. The Warriors are sitting out Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Curry has a right knee injury management, and Green has a bilateral low back injury management designation.

In reality, this is for rest/load management reasons. The Warriors are on the first night of a back-to-back. They will host the Suns on Monday night, so they are choosing to rest their aging veterans. Neither Curry nor Green is expected to play on both legs of back-to-backs all season.

In their absence, Brandon Williams will get the start at point guard, and either Al Horford or Graham Ike will get the start at center. The Warriors will rely heavily on Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

There aren't going to be too many games where the Clippers have the depth and quality advantage. Sunday's game against the Warriors is one of them. LA better make the most of its advantage, since this is likely their best chance of ending their losing streak.