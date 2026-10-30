Clippers Injury Report vs. Timberwolves: LA Still Dealing With Key Absences

The LA Clippers are looking to bounce back and get on the right track after three straight losses, but the schedule isn't letting up any time soon. On Friday, the Clippers have their first NBA Cup game of the season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The biggest problem the Clippers are dealing with at the moment is the long list of injuries. They started the season with Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Miller, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Max Strus all sidelined. Ten days into the season, all five remain out.

To make matters worse, Rui Hachimura was added to the injury report earlier in the week with left quad soreness. He ended up missing Wednesday night's clash against the Lakers.

Rui Hachimura Expected to Play, But 5 Clippers Still On the Injury Report

Fortunately, the veteran forward is ready to make his return on Friday. With less than two hours left before tipoff, Hachimura is listed as probable to play.

This is a great sign, but the Clippers desperately need Hachimura to turn his season around. The Japanese forward has been hurt by the Clippers' lack of shot creation. Forced to step into a bigger offensive role than he is used to, Hachimura has struggled. He has eight turnovers to only three assists for the season and has gone 10/38 from the field and 6/19 from three.

Despite those gnarly stats, Hachimura's return should help the Clippers. They need depth in the worst possible way. Even if his shot isn't falling, Hachimura helps the Clippers as a floor spacer.

The Clippers signed Blake Wesley to a ten-day contract earlier in the week to bolster their depth amid injuries. He should make his Clippers debut after spending training camp with the team. Two-way players Cam Christie, Jalen Pickett, and Nick Martinelli could also see some action for the depleted Clippers.

On the Timberwolves' side, things aren't any better. Their injury list is much shorter, but Anthony Edwards' name alone is enough to be a cause for pessimism in Minnesota. Edwards underwent right knee arthroscopy after the fourth game of the season and is expected to miss at least two months.

In his absence, the Timberwolves will start and rely on Ayo Dosunmu. But their depth leaves plenty to be desired. LaMelo Ball has to carry a big offensive burden, not only against the Clippers but also until Edwards returns. In their first game without Ant, the Timberwolves suffered a disheartening home loss against the short-handed Warriors.