Clippers Can Land Their Starting Center With This Mock Bennedict Mathurin Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to have a massive hole at center. Despite all their offseason activity, the Clippers have yet to address their biggest weakness. Starting the season with Brook Lopez, Isaiah Jackson, and Johni Broome as the only healthy centers on the roster is a recipe for disaster.

That is why they can't wait any longer before adding a starting-quality center. Fortunately for them, there are still several solid options on the trade block.

Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks should be near the top of the Clippers' list of ideal trade targets. The 27-year-old is reportedly available via a trade as Dallas is entering a new era of Mavs basketball. He is the type of center the Clippers need and have the assets to acquire.

Clippers and Mavs Have a Win-Win Trade Opportunity

A potential trade scenario between the sides could include a sign-and-trade for Bennedict Mathurin. The Mavs reportedly have some interest in the 24-year-old restricted free agent. The Clippers don't really need Mathurin at this point, as they have enough offense-first shot creators.

This trade could probably be constructed with only Mathurin and draft capital going to Dallas in exchange for Dallas. This will depend on the type of contract the Mavs are willing to pay Mathurin. If more salaries are needed to make the trade work legally, the Clippers could include Brook Lopez and his expiring $9.1 million salary.

Lopez is old and declining, but he can still contribute. Especially on a young, rebuilding team, his floor-spacing and veteran competence would come in handy. It also helps clear the books for the Mavs next summer.

To convince the Mavs to part ways with Gafford, the Clippers may have to include some draft capital. Given that Mathurin already has some value to the Mavs and they get future savings, the Clippers won't have to give up a first-round pick. If Dallas insists on a first-rounder, the Clippers may want to walk away, unless the pick is heavily protected.

This is not because Gafford isn't worth that type of investment. It's just that, given where the Clippers are as a franchise, they shouldn't be in the business of giving up future firsts.

What the Clippers would be getting in Gafford is a very capable two-way center. He has some availability concerns, as he has missed at least 25 games in each of the last two seasons. He also doesn't play too many minutes, never averaging over 24.5 minutes in a season.

When he is on the court, however, he is a true difference-maker. He is a very good finisher around the basket and is one of the most efficient scorers in the center position. He is a great pick-and-roll partner, solid offensive rebounder, and a decent rim protector. He doesn't have the size and physicality to slow down the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, but the Clippers can't be too picky at this stage of the offseason.

Gafford makes $55 million over the next three seasons. This is a reasonable contract. If Gafford can stay healthy, it could even be considered team-friendly. He is young enough that he can be the starting center for the Clippers for at least the duration of his contract. If all it takes for the Clippers to acquire him is a restricted free agent who is already likely to leave and some second-round picks, they should seriously consider it.