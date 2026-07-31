Emerging Bidding War for Bennedict Mathurin Is Best-Case Scenario for Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are still waiting for word on the result of the Kawhi Leonard investigation. Unfortunately, it seems like the conclusion of the investigation may extend deeper into the summer. In the meantime, the Clippers still have to put their finishing touches on their roster for next season.

One of their biggest remaining decisions involves Bennedict Mathurin. The 24-year-old shooting guard is still on the market, and the Clippers have Bird rights to re-sign him.

Since he is a restricted free agent, however, the market has been tepid for Mathurin. There is no cap space left around the league, so no one has been able to give Mathurin an offer sheet. This has allowed the Clippers to take things slowly and figure out the rest of their offseason before making a determination on the former Pacer.

This has been changing in recent days. A month into free agency, Mathurin is finally getting some attention on the open market. In addition to the previously reported interest from the New Orleans Pelicans, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed that the Bulls, Bucks, and Mavericks have all expressed interest in Mathurin.

NBA insider Marc Stein later confirmed these reports, but added that the interest from Dallas is not "at a serious level."

Clippers Should Welcome a Sign-and-Trade Involving Bennedict Mathurin

This still means that there are at least three suitors for Mathurin. It also means that the Clippers have three teams that they can negotiate sign-and-trade scenarios with.

These teams can also sign Mathurin without needing to engage with the Clippers. New Orleans and Milwaukee have access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which starts at $15.1 million for next season. Chicago, on the other hand, can offer him up to $9.37 million for next season.

The problem is, the Bucks don't have an open roster spot. In fact, they are already at 17 players before signing Mathurin. So, they may have interest in moving one or two of their players in the Mathurin deal, making a sign-and-trade a more appealing option.

The Pelicans have to make a few corresponding moves to stay under the tax after using their MLE, and what the Bulls have to offer is not going to be enough if there are multiple interested parties.

This is exactly what the Clippers should want from Mathurin's restricted free agency.

Mathurin is a dynamic scorer, but he is not a good fit on the new-look Clippers. With Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, and Brandon Ingram on the perimeter, it's difficult to see how Mathurin starts or closes any games. The Clippers don't need another offense-first backcourt player with a questionable defense. They certainly don't need one badly enough to pay him an eight-figure salary for multiple seasons.

Yet, letting him walk for nothing less than six months after acquiring him is also not optimal asset management. Getting assets back for him, in the form of draft capital or better-fitting players in a sign-and-trade, is the best-case scenario for the Clippers. A potential bidding war between the Bulls, Bucks, and Pelicans could hopefully help the Clippers make that scenario a reality.