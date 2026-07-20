Clippers Should Have the Perfect Trade Partner in Dallas After Latest Mavs Moves

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers and their offseason, they still have weaknesses to address. Regardless of what happens with the Kawhi Leonard situation, the Clippers have to build a roster for next season, and they need to fix their center rotation. Given the lack of options in free agency, this has to come via the trade market.

Fortunately for them, there are quality centers on the trade block. After the latest offseason moves by the Dallas Mavericks, one of the best options has become more gettable.

Daniel Gafford Is an Ideal Clippers Trade Target

NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his appearance on the DLLS Mavs Podcast that Daniel Gafford is available and the Mavs are listening to offers on the veteran center.

This makes sense considering the Mavs spent the entire offseason adding to their frontcourt. Dereck Lively is expected to be back healthy. They just matched the Knicks' offer sheet on talented young center Moussa Cisse. They drafted Morez Johnson Jr. with their lottery pick and acquired Santi Aldama in a trade with the Grizzlies. With his three-year, $54 million deal, Gafford is a luxury for Dallas among that crowded rotation.

One team's expendable luxury could fill another team's desperate need. The Clippers have a big hole at center, and Gafford is a solid starter who is a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser isn't expected to be healthy for the start of the season. Brook Lopez is 38 years old. Isaiah Jackson is undersized and is better utilized as a third-string center. This makes the Clippers' big man rotation one of the worst in the league.

Gafford would single-handedly change that reality. He is a good rim runner and a pick-and-roll player. He finishes well around the basket and is an active offensive rebounder. He is a dynamic offensive player who would help Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler.

Defensively, he is a good rim protector. Gafford challenges and blocks a ton of shots. His length allows him to be a deterrent around the basket. He is not the strongest center and can struggle against the biggest players in the post or on the boards, but he is a significant upgrade over the Clippers' other options.

The 27-year-old center makes $17.2 million next season. The Clippers would have to include two of Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez, Isaiah Jackson, and Kris Dunn to match salaries in this deal. While parting ways with Dunn or Jones would hurt, as they are valuable role players for this team, Gafford fills a clear need and makes the Clippers a more balanced team.