Clippers May Regret Not Keeping Bennedict Mathurin After Cap Circumvention Punishment

After the NBA brought down the hammer on the Los Angeles Clippers as a result of the cap circumvention investigation, some of the team's offseason decisions have to be scrutinized. It's clear that the Clippers' front office didn't consider the possibility of the league's punishment, and nothing makes that more obvious than their decision to retain Bradley Beal over Bennedict Mathurin.

The Clippers signed Beal to a two-year, $13.1 million contract to keep him in LA. On the other hand, they let Mathurin sign a two-year, $15.4 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

This decision raised eyebrows among Clippers fans. Why were the Clippers choosing a 33-year-old, injury-prone shooting guard over a 24-year-old for essentially the same contract?

Letting Bennedict Mathurin Walk Looks Much Worse for Clippers After Punishment

One could argue that the Clippers wanted to keep Beal around since he is a better shooter and a playmaker, making him an easier off-ball fit. If the goal is to make the playoffs and be a competitive team in the next season or two, this may be understandable.

Once the league stripped the Clippers of five future first-round picks, however, this approach immediately became a massive mistake.

The punishment shifted LA's focus from the present to the future. Maybe it doesn't change the team's outlook in the 2026-27 season, but it completely alters the team's plans for the short and long run. The priority becomes adding future assets and recouping draft capital rather than trying to stay as competitive as possible.

When that is the priority, having Beal or Mathurin makes no sense. Not only is Beal nine years older, but he missed all but six games last season. Even in his best and healthiest scenario, it's difficult to imagine him being a positive-value asset on the contract he is on. Imagine him staying healthy and being productive until the trade deadline; is anyone really going to give up a first-round pick for Beal?

If Mathurin was on the roster, however, he could have given the Clippers some upside, especially on that contract. Sure, he is an inconsistent player with some major weaknesses in his game, like passing, playmaking, and shooting, but at $7.5 million per season on a two-year deal, he is a bargain.

At the end of the day, Mathurin scored 27 and 24 points in two separate NBA Finals games just a year ago. He can score the ball, and that skill set will always have some value. At age 24, he will have a chance to improve and become a more all-around, starting-caliber player.

The Clippers have to be focused on asset accumulation and maximization. You can have differing opinions about whether Beal or Mathurin is better right now. But it's undeniable that the latter is a much more valuable asset. After the Clippers' punishment, the decision to lose that asset for nothing looks like a big miss.