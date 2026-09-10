Clippers Follow Kawhi Leonard Saga With a Disrespectful Chris Paul Blunder

The Los Angeles Clippers' reputation already took a big hit this offseason. Steve Ballmer disgraced the franchise in the cap circumvention saga, which ended up getting the Clippers the most severe punishment in league history. Instead of doing everything in their power to do damage control and repair their reputation, the Clippers made an even more embarrassing blunder.

On Thursday, the news broke on social media that the Clippers were letting Bradley Beal take the No. 3 jersey in the new season. Beal had worn No. 0 last season, with Chris Paul wearing his signature No. 3. Now that Paul is no longer with the team after an unceremonious exit last season, the Clippers wasted no time giving his number to someone else.

No. 3 Beal jerseys are already on sale in the Clippers' team store. This comes on the heels of Paul talking about how disappointed and disrespected he felt by the way the franchise treated him last season. After getting sent back home and eventually getting traded at the deadline, Paul had to announce an abrupt retirement instead of a farewell tour with the Clippers.

Giving Chris Paul's Number to Bradley Beal Instead of Retiring It Is Unacceptable

This level of disrespect is difficult to understand. The Clippers are the only team to not have a retired jersey number. CP3 is arguably the greatest player in franchise history. Paul had shared previously that the team had told him that they would hang his jersey in the rafters after his retirement. Instead of that, the Clippers are giving his number away at the first opportunity that they get.

What makes this even harder to stomach is the fact that the Clippers didn't actually give the No. 3 to anyone else after Paul left in 2017. The number wasn't used for eight years before Paul returned to LA for his final year. Whether that was because no one requested it or the franchise didn't want to give it is unclear.

Whatever went down between the Clippers and CP3 last season doesn't justify this type of treatment of a franchise legend. No other team in the league treats its franchise icons in this manner.

Under Ballmer, the Clippers have desperately been trying to become an attractive destination for stars. The Kawhi Leonard situation, followed by this Chris Paul disrespect, has undone all the work. The Clippers are back to being a laughingstock, and things aren't going to get better as long as this incompetent and arrogant ownership is in power.