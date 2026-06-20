Clippers Mock Draft 3.0: LA Trades Down for a Veteran Starter and an Ideal Prospect

The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner. With three days left until the big day, what the Los Angeles Clippers will do with their No. 5 pick remains unclear. Ahead of a crucial offseason, this is the biggest question for the Clippers. Whether they trade their pick or just use it to hopefully land the franchise's next star, LA's decision will have a lasting impact on the future of the organization.

Let's take a look at the latest edition of our mock drafts based on the information we know.

1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson

2. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cam Boozer

This trio has stayed at the top for months and this is unlikely to change now. Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer are the consensus top three players in the draft, and they will be the first three names called by Adam Silver on June 23rd.

Washington is reportedly between Peterson and Dybantsa. Peterson only worked out for the Wizards while Dybantsa had formal visits with only Utah and Washington. Given that the Wizards didn't have any other top prospect work out for them, it's safe to say that their decision will come down to Peterson and Dybantsa.

If the Wizards go with Peterson, the Jazz won't hesitate to keep BYU product Dybantsa in Utah. This makes the Grizzlies' decision at No. 3 an easy one.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson

This is an even easier decision for the Bulls. Wilson is the No. 4 prospect on pretty much every draft board in the country. His athleticism and physical tools give him a very high upside, making him a no-brainer pick for Chicago.

This is where the draft actually begins. The Clippers have a fascinating decision to make at No. 5. They can just pick the best prospect available, which would likely be Keaton Wagler or Mikel Brown Jr. for them. Or, they can trade down a couple of spots, acquire more assets, and still try to draft their preferred prospect.

The Sacramento Kings provide them the best opportunity here. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Friday that the Clippers are one of the best bets for a top-10 trade, with the Kings being the likely partner. Sacramento is reportedly eyeing Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr. and may be willing to move up a few spots to ensure they land him.

5. Sacramento Kings (acquired from LAC): Darius Acuff Jr.

Commissioner Silver is on the podium in this mock draft when the Clippers are on the clock, and he announces a trade. The Clippers get back the No. 7 pick and Keegan Murray from the Kings in exchange for the No. 5 pick and John Collins.

The Clippers would have to sign Collins to a new deal, probably somewhere around the $15 million per year range, and send him to Sacramento. In return, they get Murray back. The Kings save a significant amount of money by offloading Murray's five-year, $140 million deal.

The Clippers get a younger wing with two-way upside. If the 25-year-old combo forward can stay healthy, he would be a significant upgrade over Collins. Even if the Clippers don't nail their pick later in the draft, turning Collins and the No. 5 pick into Murray and the No. 7 pick would be a very savvy move.

With the No. 5 pick, the Kings select Acuff, putting Brooklyn on the clock.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Keaton Wagler

The Nets will reportedly draft the best prospect available at No. 6, and this will almost certainly be one of the lead guards. Since Brooklyn already has multiple young point guards on their roster, they may be more inclined to draft Wagler, who has more positional size and off-ball ability.

This leaves the Clippers with an ideal selection at No. 7.

7. Los Angeles Clippers (acquired from SAC): Mikel Brown Jr.

Once the Clippers move down to seven, they should still have plenty of good options, regardless of what the Nets do ahead of them. If LA ends up with Mikel Brown Jr., that would be the best-case scenario.

Brown may be the player with the highest upside in the draft class outside the top four. Besides mild concerns about his nagging back injury, Brown is close to an ideal draft target. He projects to be a prototypical point guard who can be an elite passer, shooter, and pick-and-roll master.

Even though his fit with Darius Garland may be questionable at first, the Clippers have to focus on talent and upside. If Brown turns out to be as good an offensive engine as he has the potential to be, figuring out his fit with Garland would be an excellent problem to have.