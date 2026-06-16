Ranking 3 Potential Clippers Picks from Most to Least Likely to Be the No. 5 Selection

We are only a week away from the 2026 NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Clippers, armed with the No. 5 pick, have one of the most fascinating decisions on draft day.

Widely considered a four-player draft at the top, with AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer, Caleb Wilson, and Darryn Peterson seemingly locks to go in the top four, the uncertainty around the draft starts at No. 5 with the Clippers.

Three prospects have emerged as the frontrunners to be the No. 5 pick, but the Clippers can go in many different directions, including trading their selection. If they stand pat, however, they are expected to choose between three lead guards. Let's go in order of most to least likely to be the Clippers' selection.

1- Keaton Wagler

Wagler is the most popular pick for the Clippers in mock drafts. Despite reports that the Clippers are also exploring other options, Wagler remains the frontrunner.

The star guard out of Illinois canceled multiple workouts inside the top 10, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo. suggesting that he either has a promise from a team or is very confident in his standing. This promise could very well be from the Clippers.

On paper, Wagler also makes the most sense out of this group. He has the best chance to play next to Darius Garland long-term thanks to his positional size and off-ball ability.

2- Mikel Brown Jr.

There has been some recent buzz about Brown-to-Clippers. The Louisville star is scheduled for a predraft workout with the Clippers this week, and Woo identified him as one of the two potential options outside of Wagler for LA.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints said the Clippers have "serious interest" in selecting Brown, after he has been impressive in his workouts. If LA is interested in Brown, GM Lawrence Frank could certainly explore trade-down possibilities.

The main concern for Brown has been the nagging back injury that has kept him out for an extended period last year. If it looks like the injuries are a thing of the past in these workouts, it would certainly be in the realm of possibility that the Clippers select the uber-talented guard.

3- Brayden Burries

Burries also had a workout with the Clippers, and his on-court fit is undeniable. One could easily argue that if the Clippers are trying to win as many games as possible next season, Burries should be their guy.

The Arizona guard may not have the same upside as Brown and Wagler as an offensive engine, but he is a more seamless fit as a complementary player. He can do it all, including shoot, defend, and make plays on both ends of the floor. He is the type of intense, physical, two-way guard who could thrive next to Darius Garland.

Woo also mentioned Burries' name in his article as someone who fits the mold of what LA is looking for. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had also said that the Clippers were evaluating all the guard prospects, including Burries.

Burries is behind Wagler and Brown in terms of likelihood to be the No. 5 pick, but Clippers fans shouldn't be shocked if they hear his name called when LA is on the clock.