Clippers Can Now Trade for Bucks Starter Following Antetokounmpo's Departure

The NBA trade season is finally in full swing. Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed to Miami after long discussions. Now that the biggest offseason domino has fallen, we should be seeing more transactions over the next week, including on draft day. Antetokounmpo's departure will trigger more moves around the league, including an intriguing opportunity for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are looking for a starting center this summer. They have a massive hole at center following the Ivica Zubac trade at the deadline. This has landed them the No. 5 pick in the draft, but left them without a defensive anchor.

Myles Turner May Be the Next Buck Traded, and the Clippers Should Be Interested

Fortunately, the Bucks will likely continue selling off this summer, which means that Myles Turner will be available. In fact, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Tuesday that Turner is expected to be on the move. He named a few teams, like the Hornets, Pelicans, Lakers, and the Celtics, that may be interested in Turner, but there seems to be no confirmed suitors so far.

The Clippers make as much sense as any team in the league to pursue Turner. Especially since it looks like LA will continue building around Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard, a veteran starter who can give them two-way production at center will be needed.

LA has the resources to make a competitive offer for Turner. It's not like it will require a haul to trade for the 30-year-old big man, but the Clippers have the assets that Milwaukee should have some interest in.

Turner makes $26.5 million next season and is under contract for three more seasons. It's not the most team-friendly contract, but Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has never been afraid to pay up to build competitive teams.

Assuming that the Bucks want to continue to acquire more draft capital, the Clippers can trade one of their future first-round picks. They can do a sign-and-trade with Bennedict Mathurin or John Collins to match salaries. The Clippers can also exercise the team options on Bogdan Bogdanovic or Brook Lopez and use them in the trade. Another option would be to create cap space by denouncing these team options, letting their free agents walk, and bringing Turner into their cap room without giving up any assets.

These are all legitimate options worth considering. The free agent class for centers is bereft of starting-caliber players outside of Mitchell Robinson and Rob Williams. There will be a ton of competition for both players, and neither of them is as good as Turner. How many good centers will be available on the trade block is also unclear, making Turner an attractive option for the Clippers.