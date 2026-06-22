Clippers NBA Draft Big Board: Top Targets for LA in Round 1

The 2026 NBA Draft is upon us. The consensus that this is a four-player draft at the top makes the Los Angeles Clippers' selection with the No. 5 pick one of the most fascinating decisions. The Clippers have the benefit of almost certainly knowing which prospects will be available when they are on the clock on Tuesday. They have still been casting a wide net, bringing in a ton of lottery prospects for workouts.

Based on the latest reporting, team workouts, and draft intel, here is the likely Clippers big board heading into Round 1.

1. Keaton Wagler

As of now, Wagler must be considered the most likely Clippers pick. Trading down remains a possibility. Even in a scenario in which the Sacramento Kings or another team in the lottery trade up all the way to No. 5, the Clippers might still target Wagler from their new draft spot.

Wagler is the most popular Clippers selection in mock drafts. His size and off-ball ability make him a better fit next to Darius Garland compared to other lead guards in the draft. His craft and overall offensive game give him a high upside, making him an appealing choice at No. 5.

2. Mikel Brown Jr.

For most draft experts, the Clippers' choice seems to be between Wagler and Brown. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently reported that the two names he has been hearing the most to be LA's pick are Wagler and Brown.

The Louisville star may have the highest upside among the players projected to be drafted outside the top four. He has potentially elite passing, dribbling, and shooting ability, and the Clippers are known to be interested in the dynamic point guard. If there is a trade-down scenario and Brown is on the board, the Clippers will not hesitate to draft him.

3. Brayden Burries

Burries recently skyrocketed on the Clippers' big board. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Burries had a very impressive workout in LA with head coach Ty Lue present. This pushed Burries into the conversation to be the No. 5 pick, likely above some of the other lead guards.

The fit for the Arizona guard is obvious. He can seamlessly start next to Darius Garland right away. He doesn't have the offensive upside of Brown, Wagler, or some of the other players on this list, but he may have the most NBA-ready game. He projects to be an elite complementary player, thriving on both ends of the floor without any clear weaknesses.

4. Darius Acuff Jr.

Despite earlier reporting that Acuff was going to work out with the Clippers, we never received confirmation that this took place. If he indeed didn't work out in LA, this makes him the only guard in this group to not do so.

However, plenty of teams select players without a pre-draft workout. Teams already have enough intel on these players that the additional information you can get from a workout is minimal. This means that Acuff should be considered very much on the table for the Clippers.

Fischer recently mentioned Acuff as a possibility for the Clippers, and there are plenty of social media rumors to suggest that the Arkansas star is a real option. Acuff's fit with Garland is questionable, and the defensive concerns are real, but it would not be surprising at all if he ended up as the best offensive player in this class.

5. Kingston Flemings

Unlike Acuff, Flemings worked out with the Clippers in the pre-draft process. The problem is, this workout may have hurt Houston point guard's chances.

It was recently reported that Flemings had a head-to-head workout with Wagler. Per Fischer of The Stein Line, Wagler "emerged as the more impressive prospect in that setting."

Flemings is also on the smaller side like Acuff, but has more two-way potential. He is a relentless attacker who has elite speed and a lethal first step. He is a different type of guard compared to Garland, so perhaps there can be an opportunity for them to play together, but size concerns would be difficult to overcome.

6. Nate Ament

The Tennessee forward has been rising on big boards lately. He has the look of a modern, prototypical NBA wing, but he is more of an idea than an actual, productive player.

Players like Ament are very valuable in the NBA. But he has to show so much growth in so many different aspects of the game that reaching for him at No. 5 would be highly questionable. He is an option here because he recently worked out with the Clippers, and there is a ton of speculation about him getting drafted earlier than initially thought.

Unless LA trades all the way down to the end of the lottery, they should have better options on the board.

7. Yaxel Lendeborg

The combo forward out of Michigan is arguably the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft. Considering that he will turn 24 before his rookie season, this is to be expected. Any team selecting Lendeborg will think of him as an immediate starter.

If the Clippers end up selecting Lendeborg, this will likely signal that they are in win-now mode. It will mean that Kawhi Leonard is staying, and the Clippers will try to build as competitive a roster as possible.

Lendeborg worked out with the Clippers, and he is a good fit for the team thanks to his athletic and physical tools, but it would be a big reach for LA to select him at No. 5.

8. Aday Mara

Earlier in the draft process, Mara was considered a potential option for the Clippers. On paper, this made sense. LA has a big hole at center, and Mara is the best big man prospect in the draft.

Over the last couple of weeks, however, there has been no reporting about the Clippers' interest in the Michigan center. There hasn't been a reported workout, either.

The buzz around the Spanish center has largely died down. There may still be a center-needy team reaching for him in the lottery, but the chances of that team being the Clippers are significantly lower now than it was a few weeks ago. As talented and fascinating a prospect as Mara is, his natural landing spot will be further down in the lottery.