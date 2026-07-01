Clippers Projected Starting Lineup After the Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Kawhi Leonard era is finally over in Los Angeles. After seven seasons and only three playoff wins, the Clippers have parted ways with Leonard, sending him to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-rounders.

The draft capital return for the Clippers is impressive. It will help set them up very well for the future. Even though the player return is secondary in this move, the Clippers still have enough pieces to be competitive.

What does the starting lineup look like after turning Leonard into Ingram and Dick?

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Keaton Wagler

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Derrick Jones Jr.

C: Brook Lopez

Bench: Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, Jordan Miller, Gradey Dick, Isaiah Jackson, Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Ingram takes over Leonard's starting spot. In terms of playing style, the Clippers might not miss a beat. Ingram also excels as an individual scorer, doing most of his damage in the midrange. He doesn't have Leonard's defensive chops, scoring volume, or efficiency, but he could be a floor-raiser for the Clippers in the regular season.

Dick will get a chance to revive his career after having a lost season in Toronto in his second year in the league. If he can hit threes, he will have a role on this team.

The Garland, Wagler, and Ingram trio is a solid offensive group, especially if Wagler can maintain his shooting form and efficiency from college. Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez will have a lot of work to do on the defensive end to compensate for the weaknesses on the perimeter.

Due to the defensive concerns, Dunn could perhaps begin the season as the starter over Wagler. It would only be a matter of time, however, that the talented rookie would take over as Garland's backcourt partner in the starting lineup.

The Clippers are clearly not done. They still have to fill out the roster. John Collins and Bennedict Mathurin may sign new contracts with the Clippers in free agency. In that case, Collins could be the starting power forward over Jones Jr. just to give LA more size and rebounding.

Even if Collins leaves, the Clippers have to add to their frontcourt. They lack size and physicality, which will only be exacerbated by getting back Ingram and Dick. On paper, Ingram has size and length, but he doesn't play with a lot of force. The Clippers would be wise to invest their remaining resources in adding more to their forward and center rotation.