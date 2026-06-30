Clippers Send Kawhi Leonard Back to the Toronto Raptors in Stunning Trade

The conversations around a Kawhi Leonard trade have been ramping up over the last week, and the Los Angeles Clippers have found a trade partner.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers are nearing a deal sending Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-rounders.

This is a massive, franchise-altering deal for both sides as the Raptors reunite with Leonard, who helped secure the franchise's first NBA title in 2019.

What the Leonard Trade Means for the Clippers

The trade concludes Leonard's six-year tenure with LA. Leonard joined the Clippers in the summer of 2019 to team up with Paul George. The duo made it as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2021 before losing to the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard was a four-time All-Star with the Clippers and is coming off the best offensive season of his career. He averaged nearly 28 points per game, including a career-high 55-point performance back in December.

At the beginning of the offseason, general manager Lawrence Frank was adamant about building a contender around Leonard and Darius Garland, but now the organization will head towards a likely rebuild that's centered around their first-round selection, Keaton Wagler.

Evaluating the Clippers' Return

Ingram was named an All-Star in 2025 with Toronto, averaging 21.5 points per game. More importantly, he played in 77 games, an important achievement given his injury history. Ingram still has two years left on his contract, with a player option for the 2027-28 season. He'll slide in as the starting small forward and should be an excellent scoring option for head coach Ty Lue.

Dick was the Raptors' first-round selection back in 2023, but he hasn't quite reached his full potential in the NBA. The 6'7" guard came into the league as an excellent three-point shooter, but last year, he shot 30 percent from long distance. The Clippers desperately need shooting, so Dick could carve out a solid role in the rotation should he figure out his jump shot.

The years on the picks haven't been announced, but overall, this is a solid haul for LA. They secure future draft capital and a couple of controllable players who can help contribute to the team immediately.

Ultimately, it was time for the Clippers to move on from Leonard. This was the best time to trade Leonard, and he'll get a chance to compete for another championship with Toronto. It's expected that he will sign an extension with the Raptors. Now, LA can look ahead to free agency and aim to rebuild this roster.