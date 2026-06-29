Clippers Are Reportedly Pursuing Nuggets Starter on the Trade Block

With the NBA draft in the rearview window, the Los Angeles Clippers will look ahead to an important summer in free agency. General manager Lawrence Frank has been adamant about building a competitive roster around Kawhi Leonard, but with the Aspiration investigation looming, anything is on the table.

The Clippers will have to make some tough calls on who to keep and let go. John Collins is an unrestricted free agent, and guard Bennedict Mathurin is a restricted free agent.

However, it appears LA could be in the mix for Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets are contemplating big roster changes with the franchise currently above the second apron.

Could the Clippers Actually Acquire Johnson?

Johnson averaged 12 points per game, the lowest since the second season of his career (2020-21). However, he took advantage of his opportunities. Johnson shot 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc, both numbers were career highs.

Johnson is one of the top three-and-D players in the league, and could be a fun pairing with Leonard. The question becomes what a trade package for the 29-year-old would look like. He's in the final year of a four-year, $94.5 million deal. He's set to make $23 million next season.

Denver dealt Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Johnson. The Clippers could offer a similar package around a role player and a draft pick, but again, the Nuggets are trying to shed salary, which could favor LA.

Johnson Shouldn't be the Number One Priority This Offseason

LA could operate as a cap space team, but they'll have to decline a few team options. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez, and Nicolas Batum have team options that could free up $30 million in cap space if they aren't exercised.

The Clippers must decide on those three players before anything else. While a trade for Johnson sounds enticing, it can't be the only major move LA makes if they want to be a contender. The Clippers desperately need frontcourt help. Johnson brings defense and solid shooting numbers, but it still leaves a gaping hole at center that needs to be filled.

If you can get the Nuggets forward for a fair asking price, it doesn't hurt to try. A lineup with Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, Johnson, and Leonard is versatile. However, LA would be wise to allocate more assets to acquiring a center via trade or free agency.