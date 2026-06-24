What Clippers' Starting Lineup on Opening Night Looks Like After Keaton Wagler Selection

The first round of the 2026 NBA draft concluded on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Clippers selected Illinois guard Keaton Wagler with the fifth overall pick. Wagler was the second guard taken off the board after the Utah Jazz selected Kansas guard Darryn Peterson.

There were questions about what the Clippers would do with the pick. There was a potential trade-down possibility, but it appears they were fully set on Wagler from the beginning of the draft process.

LA also has the 36th and 52nd picks in the second round of the draft. Let's take an early look at a possible starting lineup before free agency gets underway.

Clippers Projected Starting Lineup As Things Stand Now

As a reminder, forward John Collins is an unrestricted free agent, so he is excluded from this lineup for the time being.

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Keaton Wagler

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Derrick Jones Jr.

C: Brook Lopez

Key reserves: Kris Dunn, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Jordan Miller

The Clippers have their starting backcourt for next season in Garland and Wagler. Wagler can operate on and off the ball next to Garland. He'll bring elite shot-making and someone who can address LA's woeful three-point shooting from last year. He's also a high-IQ player and can play at his own pace.

Wagler can take pressure off of Garland as a ball handler. He should excel in his role and will learn a lot from playing with an experienced team.

There will be constant doubts about Leonard's future with the Clippers this offseason. LA shipped away James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, suggesting a rebuild could be underway. However, it appears the Clippers are insisting that they want to build a playoff contender around Leonard.

What Will the Clippers Do With Their Free Agents?

Jones Jr. will hold down the other starting forward spot for now. He averaged 10 points, one steal, and one block per game in his first season with LA. After that, the Clippers have a lot of decisions to make with the remainder of the roster.

Collins is the lone unrestricted free agent. He expressed a desire to return to LA, but it's unclear if the Clippers will offer him a multi-year deal. Bennedict Mathurin is a restricted free agent after an up-and-down year. He was a streaky shooter, but he still could have potential.

LA also has club options on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez, Nicolas Batum, Jordan Miller, and Kobe Sanders. Bradley Beal has a player option for $5.6 million. Even if the Clippers opt in with Lopez, they desperately need some center help. They could use a rebounding big man who could protect the rim.