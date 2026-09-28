Clippers Starting Lineup & Depth Chart After Media Day Reveals New Injuries

The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off Media Day and training camp by announcing a long list of injuries, suggesting that their depth will be tested early in the season.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jordan Miller's injuries were already known.

Konan Niederhauser suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury towards the end of his rookie campaign and has been recovering from the surgery since then. He will not be ready for opening night, but he is starting on-court work soon, per team insider Joey Linn.

Miller, on the other hand, suffered a rotator cuff tear in an offseason workout. He will be re-evaluated in five months.

It turns out that the Clippers have even bigger concerns than the two reserves' injuries.

Brandon Ingram will also not be ready for the start of the season after a partially torn Achilles was revealed during his offseason heel surgery. He is currently week-to-week in his recovery.

Bradley Beal will also not practice at the start of training camp. He is dealing with knee inflammation that popped up as he was ramping up his recovery from last season's hip surgery.

This means that the Clippers will almost certainly be without these four key players on opening night. With the first game of the season against the Sacramento Kings just three weeks away, what will the Clippers' starting lineup and rotation look like?

Clippers' Opening Night Depth Chart After Ingram & Beal Injuries

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Kris Dunn Derrick Jones Jr. Rui Hachimura Brook Lopez Keaton Wagler Max Strus Kobe Sanders Baba Miller Isaiah Jackson Gradey Dick

The Clippers have yet to announce their starting lineup, but the Garland-Dunn-Jones Jr.-Hachimura-Lopez unit makes the most sense as a balanced, two-way group.

Ty Lue teased a big role for rookie Keaton Wagler in his press conference on Monday, but bringing the No. 5 overall pick off the bench, at least early in the season, may be a better fit. Alternatively, Strus can start in Dunn's place to give the Clippers a little more offense. But Dunn is a proven point-of-attack defender, has Lue's trust, and fits perfectly next to Garland's offense-first style.

Kobe Sanders will play a ton of minutes off the bench along with Wagler and Strus. In the frontcourt, Isaiah Jackson should be the first name off the bench. This will likely be the nine-man rotation on opening night, barring more injuries.

Gradey Dick or Baba Miller could crack the rotation as the tenth man, depending on how the training camp shakes out. If Beal is able to make his return by then, he will almost certainly carve out a role for himself in the rotation.

Until Beal, Ingram, and Konan Niederhauser return, this isn't the most inspiring rotation. The Clippers can't afford to have any more significant injuries during the season, leaving Lue with a difficult task ahead in the new, post-Kawhi era.