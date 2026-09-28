Bradley Beal Joins a Long List of Injured Clippers at the Start Training Camp

As always, when it rains, it pours for the Los Angeles Clippers. The disastrous offseason for the organization has bled into Media Day and the start of training camp.

On Monday, the Clippers leadership provided a pessimistic injury update that includes four players. Jordan Miller will be re-evaluated in five months. Yanic Konan Niederhauser will miss the start of the season, but is at least starting on-court work soon, per team insider Joey Linn.

At least these injuries were known to Clippers fans. What took the fanbase by surprise was the inclusion of Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal on the long list of injuries.

During Ingram's offseason heel surgery, a partially torn Achilles was discovered. He will be sidelined for at least another month as he recovers.

Bradley Beal Begins Training Camp Sidelined

Beal, on the other hand, is starting the 2026-27 campaign exactly where he left off last season. The veteran shooting guard, who missed all but six games last year after undergoing hip surgery, is still sidelined as training camp begins. Per Linn, the 33-year-old SG had inflammation pop up during his ramp-up process.

While he was recovering from the hip surgery, an inflammation in his right knee developed. This is a vague enough designation that it's difficult to know how serious the knee problem is.

This is hardly surprising, given Beal's injury history. He has been dealing with nagging injuries over the last five seasons. He has missed at least 25 games in each of the past five seasons. With Beal, it's unfortunately smart to assume the worst in terms of recovery timeline.

This is why it made no sense for the Clippers to give him a pay raise and sign him to a two-year, $13 million deal over the summer.

It's not like the Clippers need Beal. They have a ton of depth at shooting guard. This will create more opportunities for Keaton Wagler, Max Strus, and Gradey Dick.

But it makes the decision to sign Beal over Bennedict Mathurin even more of a head-scratcher. The Clippers could have re-signed Mathurin, a young, high-upside shooting guard, for the same price. Instead, they have to wait longer than they already have for Beal to get healthy and be ready to contribute.

Beal, who will be the first Clipper to wear No. 3 after Chris Paul, is trying to get back on the court, but how his body will respond to the ramp-up and whether he will be available in the season opener remains to be seen.