How Clippers Can Swoop in and Trade for Jalen Duren After Latest FA Report

Now that the NBA Draft is officially in the books, the attention has shifted to free agency and the trade market. Starting on Tuesday, teams can start negotiating with players on the market, which will create a ton of opportunities for the Los Angeles Clippers. In fact, there may already be a fascinating option emerging for the Clippers.

The Athletic's Sam Amick had a bombshell report about the Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren on Friday. While many were expecting the 22-year-old restricted free agent to return to Detroit, Amick reported that Duren may be headed elsewhere. After being "underwhelmed" by Detroit's new contract offer, Duren is reportedly "planning to explore sign-and-trade scenarios."

Duren's fit in LA is obvious. The Clippers need a starting center, and Duren could be that player for the next decade. He fits the timeline Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler are on and gives them an excellent pick-and-roll partner who has also been consistently improving defensively.

However, what are the actual chances of the Clippers landing Duren?

Jalen Duren Is the Type of Big Swing the Clippers Need

If the Clippers are willing to trade Kawhi Leonard, the deal would get done very quickly. The Pistons are known to covet Leonard, but the 34-year-old star is reportedly unwilling to sign an extension in Detroit. Unless this changes, it's difficult to imagine the Clippers trading him somewhere he doesn't want to go.

If a Leonard-for-Duren swap is not on the table, the Clippers can still trade for the All-NBA center. It would be more complicated, but it is feasible.

For the Pistons to agree to a trade, they need to get a good return. Otherwise, they would tell Duren to get an offer sheet on the market. The max offer sheet he can sign elsewhere would be a four-year, $177 million deal. The Pistons could and would match that offer sheet, keeping Duren in Detroit.

In a potential sign-and-trade scenario, Duren will likely command that max four-year contract at the very least. It would presumably be more for the Pistons to be willing to let him walk. The most he can get from Detroit is a five-year, $287 million deal. So, let's assume that the ballpark figure of his next deal in this sign-and-trade scenario will be over $40 million annual salary for five years.

If Leonard and Garland aren't going anywhere, salary-matching in this trade becomes difficult for the Clippers.

The best way to do it would be through their own sign-and-trades involving Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins. If new starting salaries for Mathurin and Collins start around $15 million each, the Clippers can get to Duren's salary, depending on his next deal. If needed, the Clippers would have to include Brook Lopez, Derrick Jones Jr., or Bradley Beal in that deal.

LA would have to include significant draft capital in that deal to make it worth Detroit's while. Luckily, they can trade up to three first-round picks, including Indiana's unprotected pick in 2029. The Pistons, who are in win-now mode, will not be too interested in draft capital, but they could flip the picks to get a player they are interested in. Perhaps it would have to be a three-team trade.

GM Lawrence Frank expressed their desire to build a winner around Leonard and Garland. Going all-in to sign Duren certainly fits that vision. Whether they can have the best contract offer for Duren and the best trade package for the Pistons to execute this vision, however, remains to be seen.