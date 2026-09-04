Clippers Can't Waste Any Time Before Making Their First Post-Punishment Move

With only a month and a half left before the start of the 2026-27 regular season, the LA Clippers were hit with a devastating punishment as a result of the league's Kawhi Leonard investigation. This puts the Clippers in a tough spot, not only for the long-term future but also for their immediate outlook.

One of the biggest problems the Clippers are facing in the short run is the suspension of Steve Ballmer and Lawrence. LA has to make difficult decisions regarding their roster to set themselves up better in the aftermath of the punishment. But who will be the one making these decisions is unclear. Frank is not allowed to be with the team until after the trade deadline, making it hard to be active on the trade market.

But the Clippers can't waste any more time before making the necessary pivot. This pivot has to include trades to acquire future assets. The Clippers must focus on adding draft capital to make up for their losses of first-round picks between 2029 and 2033.

Trading Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn is the most logical way to accomplish this goal.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn Are Likely Trade Candidates Now

The two veterans were an important part of the Clippers' success over the last couple of years, but they are of little utility in LA now. They are extension-eligible before they enter the final season of their contract. There is no reason for the Clippers to give them new, multi-year contracts.

Both players should have plenty of suitors among playoff teams. Jones Jr. is 29 years old and makes $10.4 million. He is a solid, versatile defender who can guard multiple positions and can hit threes when left wide open. As an athletic wing, his value will only go down as he enters his 30s. There won't be a better time to trade him, as he can bring back a first-round pick to LA.

Dunn is 32 years old. He only makes $5.6 million this season. This means that pretty much every team in the NBA can trade for him. After two healthy and impactful seasons in LA, Dunn's trade value is at its peak. He could bring back an intriguing young player or a protected first-round pick to the Clippers.

The Clippers don't want to wait until the trade deadline. This carries the risk of an injury or an underperformance that could lower the veterans' trade value. Plus, any acquiring team would want to have Jones Jr. and Dunn for the entire season rather than just the last couple of months of the season.

Jones Jr. and Dunn are important players who would help the Clippers win games. But this team has to have different priorities now. That requires them to make the tough decision to convert the two defensive stalwarts into future assets.