3 Clippers Who Are On the Trade Block After Severe Kawhi Leonard Punishment

Following a year-long investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, the NBA dropped the hammer on the organization. The Clippers were accused of salary cap circumvention with Leonard's contract, which led to a plethora of consequences.

LA must forfeit five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033, and several front-office members, including owner Steve Ballmer, have been suspended. This is detrimental to the franchise and will cause a major setback for several years.

The loyal Clippers fans and players are victims of this outcome, while the Clippers leadership is responsible for this mess. Now, they should consider all trade avenues to recoup draft capital. Let's take a look at three players who could be on the move.

Kris Dunn

This feels like the obvious move after LA revamped the guard room this offseason. Dunn started 68 games last season and averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Dunn brings a strong defensive presence in the backcourt. He could certainly help any contending team. Dunn is in the final year of his contract and will make $5.6 million this season. The Clippers may not get a first-round pick, but they'll take anything at this point. With a plethora of guards in LA, moving Dunn is the best option.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has put up nearly identical numbers through his first two seasons with the Clippers. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, one block, and one steal per game. He started 45 games last year, but with the additions of Brandon Ingram and Rui Hachimura, Jones Jr. would likely have a reserve role.

Like Dunn, he provides valuable defense as a forward and is in the final year of his contract. He's owed $10.4 million. If not before the season, teams will line up for Jones Jr. at the trade deadline.

Darius Garland

Trading Garland before the season is a long shot, but LA should consider moving the young guard at some point. As mentioned earlier, the Clippers need any draft capital they can get, and a first-round pick would likely be on the table for Garland.

Garland's contract would be difficult to move, as he's owed $84 million over the next two seasons, but he's still one of the top guards when healthy. Unfortunately, Garland's injury history has been an issue. If a team is willing to take Garland, the Clippers must listen.

LA has to consider any possibility at this point. They aren't built to contend, and the future looks bleak without draft picks. They must utilize any resource they have to crawl out of this ginormous mess.