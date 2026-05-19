Darius Garland Trade Odds Are Much Higher Now Than They Were a Month Ago

Once the Los Angeles Clippers' season ended unceremoniously in the Play-In Tournament, they entered an offseason of uncertainty. The only two names that were seemingly not going anywhere were Ty Lue and Darius Garland. In fact, that's exactly what The Athletic's Law Murray reported after the season.

Fast forward a month and things look a little different in Clipperland.

Clippers Have a Fascinating Offseason Decision With Darius Garland

The Clippers lucked into the best-case scenario in the NBA Draft Lottery and landed the No. 5 pick from the Indiana Pacers. This changes the entire calculation of their offseason and future.

There is a consensus top-four in the draft: Caleb Wilson, Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson. After those potential future stars, the next tier of prospects is almost entirely point guards. Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, and Mikel Brown Jr. make up the next five names on most draft boards.

While there is a chance that Wagler and Burries can be backcourt partners with Garland, most of these prospects' fits next to the Clippers' point guard are questionable. Wagler could emerge as more of a shooting guard, and Burries could end up being more of an off-ball combo guard, but their best positions may be as primary ballhandlers.

If Wagler is the first player on the Clippers' big board when it's their time to pick, and the team sees him more as a lead guard, this would certainly complicate their plans with Garland in the future.

Unless a team is a true title contender, picking the best player available is the only acceptable approach. The right strategy is to bring in as much talent as you can through the door and attempt to figure things out later.

So, the Clippers should and likely will end up picking one of the guard prospects with their pick. If the rookie looks like a long-time starter early in his career, the Clippers may have no choice but to entertain trading Garland.

If that is a possibility in the future, why not start entertaining now?

Garland has two more years left on his contract and is extension eligible this summer. Injury concerns regarding his toe remain. There is a risk that Garland's trade value may go down if he isn't fully back to 100% next season. Since he had a highly efficient and productive season with the Clippers after his trade deadline acquisition, maybe LA could sell relatively high on him.

Some Clippers fans will surely think that this would be selling too low on Garland. However, the downside risk of players' trade value generally gets underestimated. Isn't it equally likely that Garland has less value at the 2027 trade deadline than he does now? Isn't there a chance that the Clippers will regret not trading Garland this offseason?

The Clippers have to fully embrace their rebuild. Chances of returning to contention with this core in the same conference as the Thunder and the Spurs seem slim to none. Getting solid draft capital for Garland this summer would put the Clippers in a good position going forward. That is easier to sell to your fans when you have a potential future star guard coming in with the fifth-overall pick.