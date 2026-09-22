Ex-Clipper Kawhi Leonard Continues to Win the Offseason With New Raptors Contract

This has been a disastrous offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers. They were dealt the most severe punishment by the NBA as a result of the cap circumvention investigation, losing five first-round picks. Kawhi Leonard, who was at the center of the investigation, however, got away with a slap on the wrist.

After leaving the saga unscathed, Leonard continues to win in the business of basketball. Only a week after the trade to the Toronto Raptors was finalized, the 35-year-old superstar landed an extension with his new team. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Leonard signed a two-year, $115 million extension with the Raptors on Tuesday. The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

Kawhi Leonard's Dream Offseason Continues With New Deal

This is a pay raise for the former Clipper, who was entering the final year of his contract that was paying him $50 million for the 2026-27 campaign. This means that he now has three years and $165 million left on his contract, with an average annual salary of $55 million.

This wasn't the absolute maximum Leonard could have gotten in this extension, but it's close. Because of the Over-38 Rule that prevents teams from offering multi-year contracts to players who will turn 38 during the course of the deal, Leonard was only eligible for a two-year extension. The most he could have gotten was a two-year, $126 million extension.

Even though he could have technically made $11 million more over two years, this is as good a deal as Leonard could have imagined. Plus, he gets a player option, which means he can opt out after two years and land another, more lucrative contract.

This extension could take Leonard's career earnings over $550 million. He is already one of the top ten all-time in career earnings, and this will only help him shoot up higher in the rankings.

All signs are pointing to Leonard finishing his career with the Raptors. This will, of course, largely depend on how Toronto does over the next few seasons. One can assume that a team built around Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and Collin Murray-Boyles can be a contender in the East with the right pieces around them.

Kawhi will now get a chance to continue to build his legacy and contend for a championship, while being one of the highest-paid players in the league. That is a dream scenario for a player who just left a complete mess in the wake of his departure from his former team.