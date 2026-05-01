1 Free Agent Signing the Clippers Can Make to Take the Next Step in 2026

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 offseason with a ton of holes to address and needs to fill. However, no need is greater than finding another high-level ball-handler and lead guard.

If the Indiana Pacers’ first-round pick falls outside the top four and lands in the 5–9 range, it will convey to the Clippers. Drafting a guard would be the obvious move. With talented guards like Alabama’s Labaron Philon, Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, Louisville's Mike Brown Jr., and Houston's Kingston Flemings all projected in that range.

But what if Indy keeps their pick and the Clippers are left with just two second-round picks? That’s where free agency becomes ten times more important.

This summer's class isn’t led by superstar names, but it has a ton of depth and includes really high-level guards the Clippers could pursue. One of whom is Coby White. The former Tar Heel is set to be an unrestricted free agent after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets by the Chicago Bulls at the 2026 trade deadline.

The Logistics, Fit, and Impact of Signing Coby White

This past regular season, White appeared in 50 games, 21 of which came in a Hornets uniform. He averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three. White does a little bit of everything from the guard spot, excelling as a shot creator and scorer but also possessing playmaking chops and the ability to punish defenses from the perimeter.

With White recently turning 26, he is just entering his prime, and because of that, LA would likely have to make a large financial commitment. The way the NBA is trending, the days of having to pay a scorer like White $30-plus million appear to be behind us, but an annual salary in the range of $19-23 million could be realistic.

Making that type of financial commitment to someone in the backcourt likely would change what Bennedict Mathurin’s future in LA looks like. Mathurin had an okay season between the Pacers and Clippers. But his struggles to be a consistent floor spacer, shooting 31.5 percent from three this past season, make White a more compelling option. Mathurin is a restricted free agent, so LA signing White wouldn’t guarantee his time with the Clippers is over, but it would likely shut the door on any big payday this summer.

Between the two guards, not only is White’s ceiling much higher, but he also fits better in the backcourt with Darius Garland. In his last couple of seasons with the Bulls, White had to adapt to playing off the ball and next to a ball-dominant guard in Josh Giddey, which could ease his transition with Garland. On top of that, having two high-profile scorers in the backcourt who are shifty and quick with Kawhi Leonard on the wing could be dangerous.

Heading into the offseason, the Clippers desperately need to address their need for another ball -handler and creator. If the draft lottery doesn’t work out in LA’s favor, Coby White must be a top target for the front office in free agency.