Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade May Determine Kawhi Leonard's Future With the Clippers

With the 2026 NBA Finals all wrapped up, we are officially in full offseason mode. Sure, Clippers fans have been thinking about the offseason non-stop for the last two months, but things should start heating up this week ahead of the NBA Draft.

The biggest domino to fall remains Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek superstar is expected to be traded between now and the draft, but nothing has materialized so far. What ends up happening with Antetokounmpo will have a significant impact on Kawhi Leonard's future in LA.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Monday that Giannis is at the top of the list for the Miami Heat. But if Miami fails to acquire the 31-year-old star, Leonard is a "backup option," along with Trae Young and Ja Morant.

Kawhi Leonard's LA Future Hinges on the Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

This means that the interest in Leonard will largely depend on the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. If another team beats out Miami and lands Giannis, the Heat could make a strong offer for Leonard in desperation.

If Miami lands the Greek Freak, however, the chances of Leonard staying in LA will increase dramatically.

Miami is obviously not the only potential Leonard suitor. If he is truly made available, there will be teams knocking on the Clippers' door.

The problem is that those teams are unlikely to be as desperate as Miami. The Heat are facing a ton of pressure to get better next year after being stuck in Play-In purgatory for years. Other top Antetokounmpo suitors like the Celtics and the Trail Blazers are unlikely to be as interested in Leonard.

It's hard to imagine the Celtics giving up Jaylen Brown for Leonard, and that is the only way to match salaries in a potential trade. For Portland, Leonard is probably too old compared to their current core. Unless a team believes itself to be a Kawhi Leonard away from championship contention, it makes little sense for them to pursue the two-time Finals MVP at this stage of his career.

When the season came to an end, teams like the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and the Golden State Warriors were considered as potential suitors for Leonard, but there has been very little buzz about those teams' pursuit of Kawhi. The Minnesota Timberwolves remain an option, but recent reports suggest that Leonard is behind Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving on their shortlist.

The Antetokounmpo trade could certainly change the league landscape. Depending on where he goes, it could create an impetus around the league to pursue Leonard to close the gap between themselves and the team that just acquired Giannis.

For now, however, Miami seems like the most aggressive buyer on the market. And if they end up with Antetokounmpo, the Clippers may never get strong enough offers to consider trading Leonard. Clippers fans would be wise to keep a close eye on the Antetokounmpo talks to get a better idea of what the future holds for their team.