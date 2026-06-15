New Jaylen Brown Trade Rumor Should Excite Clippers Fans

With the 2025-26 season officially coming to an end with the New York Knicks lifting the trophy, the attention has shifted entirely to the offseason. The Los Angeles Clippers have long been in offseason mode, with the stakes significantly rising after landing the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

One of the most fascinating offseasons in the league awaits the Clippers. The league's investigation into cap circumvention allegations is still ongoing, and uncertainty around Kawhi Leonard's future is as prominent as ever. So, the Clippers can go many different directions this summer.

One of those directions is adding a third star next to Leonard and Darius Garland. The latest trade rumor suggests that Jaylen Brown may be that star.

Jaylen Brown Would Be the Dream Offseason Addition for the Clippers

NBA reporter Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal said that there is a "multi-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles," which has the Clippers adding Brown, the Heat adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks getting the No. 5 pick from LA.

This isn't necessarily the first time this idea has been floated around. I have written about the possibility of the Clippers pursuing the Celtics star after NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the trade buzz surrounding Brown. Fischer had mentioned the Pelicans, Hawks, Blazers, and the Rockets as the interested teams, but given where the Clippers are as a franchise, it would at least make sense for them to sniff around.

Boston's interest in Giannis has been well-established. The only way they can trade for him is if Brown is included in the deal. The Bucks can just make this trade by getting Brown back, but they are presumably more interested in future assets. Turning Brown into draft capital in the same deal, therefore, makes plenty of sense for the rebuilding Milwaukee.

The complicating factor here is who the Clippers include in this deal. If Darius Garland is included and Milwaukee has interest in him, a trade package of Garland, Derrick Jones Jr., and the No. 5 pick would be enough to get a deal done.

If the Clippers want to hold onto Garland, a more complex scenario would be necessary. Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins could be moved in a double sign-and-trade, as well as the No. 5 pick and more future draft capital.

This will depend on what the Bucks prioritize in their return for Antetokounmpo. The Clippers have the assets to land Brown in this three-team scenario, but whether they would have Milwaukee's preferred package is a different question.

In an offseason with endless possibilities, landing Brown without giving up Garland could be the best-case scenario for the Clippers. The uncertainty about Leonard may prevent LA from making this big swing, but Clippers fans should be crossing their fingers that this gets done.