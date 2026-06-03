Assessing Clippers' Ability to Land Jaylen Brown After Latest Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers can go in different directions this summer. They can either go all-in around Kawhi Leonard after giving him a contract extension, or choose to rebuild thanks to the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. We currently don't know which direction GM Lawrence Frank & Co. are leaning towards.

This leads to the Clippers being a part of endless trade speculation. Whether it's mock trade scenarios that have Leonard landing on a title contender, or the Clippers acquiring more star talent, the rumor mill has been working overtime lately.

The latest report from NBA insider Jake Fischer doesn't involve the Clippers, but we could certainly see LA get involved. Fischer reported in his live stream for Bleacher Report that there is plenty of trade buzz surrounding Jaylen Brown. With the Pelicans, Hawks, Blazers, and the Rockets reportedly interested in the Celtics star, Boston may reportedly be open to moving the 29-year-old forward.

If Brown were made available, the Clippers would presumably have some interest. But what would a potential trade package look like?

Do the Clippers Have Enough to Trade for Jaylen Brown?

The Clippers could build a trade package around Darius Garland. The Celtics could use a starting point guard if they are looking to go a different direction post-Brown. A Garland, Derrick Jones Jr., and the No. 5 pick in the draft could be enough to convince the Celtics. The Clippers could even include more future draft picks.

Another alternative would be to try to build a package without giving up Garland. A sign-and-trade scenario including Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins, as well as additional matching salary like Derrick Jones Jr., plus every draft pick the Clippers can trade, is also a viable package in terms of trade value.

That may not entice the Celtics, who are presumably trying to remain a contender after this trade. So, a third team could be included to reroute the Clippers' package and bring back an All-Star caliber player to Boston.

A final and fascinating scenario would be making this a part of a larger Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. The Celtics are reportedly interested in the Greek Freak, and Brown has to be included in a Giannis deal to make the salaries match.

The Clippers could get involved as the third team for Brown, while sending Garland plus other assets to Milwaukee. This could be appealing to the Bucks if they would rather build around Garland and the No. 5 pick over Brown.

LA has the assets and flexibility to trade for Brown if they were interested. They can probably beat out most trade offers out there. If it's going to take Garland and the No. 5 pick, however, would this be worth it? Giving up your future to build a team around the Leonard-Brown duo has obvious risks. Would this team be good enough in the Western Conference? Can they still make a strong enough offer without giving up Garland?

Lawrence Frank and the front office will ask themselves these questions over the next month. Depending on the answers they land on, we may start hearing more trade chatter around the Clippers and Jaylen Brown.