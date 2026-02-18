3 Burning Questions That Will Define Rest of Clippers Season

The Los Angeles Clippers have 28 more games before the end of the season. They will continue to chase a postseason spot until the end. With the way Kawhi Leonard has been playing, they have as good a chance as anybody to be a top-eight seed in the Western Conference.

Even though the Clippers have been on a hot streak in the last two months of the season, there are a lot of questions surrounding the team. To feel good about their chances to make a deep postseason run, the Clippers must be able to have a positive answer for each of these questions.

Can Ben Mathurin Be a Reliable Two-Way Force?

After joining the Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade, Ben Mathurin has already played in two games before the All-Star break. He wasn't very effective offensively, but that is to be expected from any player joining a new team mid-season. Mathurin's offense will come as he is a reliable scorer who attacks the basket, finishes through contact, and gets to the free-throw line at will. He is a good enough shooter that he will be a good fit as the third option behind Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland.

The bigger question for Mathurin is on the defensive end. He has been inconsistent defensively during his Pacers tenure, which was a big reason why he was mostly utilized as a sixth man. He has thrived in that backup role, especially during Indiana's NBA Finals run, but the Clippers need more from him down the stretch.

Mathurin gives the Clippers more upside. They would love to replace Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr. in the starting lineup with Mathurin to have more offensive firepower on the court. But Mathurin needs to prove himself as a solid defender to earn that role.

Will Darius Garland Return to 2025-26 Form?

Garland hasn't played since January 14, and it's unclear when he will make his Clippers debut. He underwent left toe surgery in the offseason, which kept him out of training camp and the start of the season. He then had a right toe injury during the season that sidelined him for an extended period. This prevented him from playing into shape, and he has been a shell of himself this season.

Last season, Garland had an All-NBA caliber season. With a 27.2% usage rate and a career-high 60% True Shooting, the dynamic point guard was an important part of Cleveland's league-best offense. He was an effective scorer all over the court while carrying a big playmaking load as the primary pick-and-roll operator.

His numbers fell across the board this season. Whether it will be more of the same upon his return or if he can get back to his form from last season will be a huge factor in deciding how far the Clippers go this season.

Can Kawhi Leonard Stay Healthy Through the Postseason?

Leonard has arguably been the best player in the NBA over the last two months. Establishing himself as a potential MVP candidate, Leonard is looking as good as he has ever looked in a Clippers uniform. As is usually the case, the biggest question will be about his availability as we approach the postseason.

The 34-year-old superstar wasn't healthy for the playoffs for four straight seasons between 2021 and 2024. He suffered an injury during the playoffs in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and missed the entire season in 2022. Last season was the first postseason in which he played in every game since 2020. But, he ran out of gas towards the end of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets and had forgettable performances in the last three games before losing in seven.

Leonard has already played more regular-season games, is averaging more minutes per game, and has a higher usage rate than he did last season. Will his body hold up to this type of load? The answer to this question will determine when and how the Clippers' season ends.

