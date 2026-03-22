3 Most Concerning Clippers Stats From 4-Game Losing Streak

It's been a rough go for the Clippers as of late.

On March 11, Los Angeles became the first team in NBA history to get above .500 after falling 15 games below it in the same season with a 153-128 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It then improved to a 34-32 with a win over the Chicago Bulls two days later, their fourth straight victory.

Since then, the Clippers have seemingly run out of steam, losing four straight games while falling to the 9th seed in the uber-competitive Western Conference. Los Angeles is dealing with a slew of injuries, and some concerning trends could be a problem as the Clippers make their final playoff push.

108 Points Per Game

With Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland, and Bennedict Mathurin all injured or managing an injury, Los Angeles has had a tough time scoring the ball.

Over their four-game losing streak, the Clippers are averaging just 108 points per game, a noticeable drop-off from their season average of 113.2. Compared to the rest of the league, that would be the second-worst mark in the NBA over the full season, only ahead of the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Considering how much Leonard does for the Clippers offensively, as well as the burden that Garland and Mathuring will likely take on when all three are healthy, it's understandable that Los Angeles is struggling.

Still, it wouldn't hurt for some of their other players to step up with some of their top offensive options out. Big man Brook Lopez has particularly struggled, shooting 32% from the field and 12.5% from three during the Clippers' losing streak. With Los Angeles already so shorthanded, it would be a major scoring boost if Lopez can find his shot.

53.5 Paint Points Allowed

This season, the Clippers have been one of the league's better teams at protecting the paint. On the season, Los Angeles is allowing opponents to score just 48.6 points per game in the paint, the 10th-best mark in the NBA.

Over the last four games, that number has ballooned to 53.5 allowed per game, which would be one of the league's worst marks across the full season. The loss of rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who tore a ligament in his foot and will be out for the rest of the season, has really hurt the Clippers.

Again, it's the injuries that are hurting Los Angeles, but the Clippers need to find a way to respond if they want to make the playoffs. Isaiah Jackson, who's been solid in an increased role with Niederhauser out, will likely be the answer to shoring up Los Angeles' paint defense.

70.4% Free Throw Percentage

The Clippers are also struggling from three during their losing streak, but their issues at the free-throw line are more problematic.

Even with all of its injuries, Los Angeles still had a chance to win its most recent loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the six-point loss, the Clippers went just 19-for-32 from the free-throw line, leaving plenty of points on the table.

Los Angeles is shooting 70.4% from the line in its last four games, which is a major red flag for a team that shoots a league-best 82.4% on the season. If the Clippers can't find a way to convert at the free-throw line, especially when games come down to the wire, it'll make it that much harder for Los Angeles to secure a playoff berth.