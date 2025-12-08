5 Teams That Could Realistically Trade for James Harden

After a brutal start to the season, the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves 6-18 and in 14th place in the Western Conference. This naturally brought about trade rumors regarding James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst recently reported that the Clippers could look to move on from their stars in order to open up cap space for the 2026 offseason.

In-season trades for high-profile players who have massive contracts can be difficult to pull off, especially with the new collective bargaining agreement. But, Harden has been playing well, his 2025-26 salary of $39.1 million is not exorbitant, and he has a player option for next season, meaning that taking his contract is not a big commitment.

Therefore, there will be teams that will think of themselves as one James Harden away from being a dangerous playoff team. Considering that it would not take too many assets to acquire Harden, there should be multiple suitors for the 36-year-old former MVP. Here are his likeliest landing spots.

Milwaukee Bucks

This would depend on where Giannis Antetokounmpo sees himself over the next year or so. Trade speculations around the Greek Freak have been loud, so if his time in Milwaukee is coming to an end relatively soon, the Bucks would obviously not trade for Harden. If Giannis can be convinced to stay, however, trading for a high-profile star like Harden could go a long way.

The Bucks could use Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma's salaries to make the trade legally and financially work. They would have to add draft picks to make it worth the Clippers' while, but this could be a scenario that makes Harden, Giannis, and both franchises happy.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are playing better without Trae Young. The 27-year-old could be on an expiring contract, as he has to make a decision on his player option for next season. By not offering him a contract extension so far, the Hawks made it clear that they wouldn't be opposed to moving on from Young.

One way to do so would be through a trade for Harden. Young is one of the best players the Clippers could realistically get in return for Harden, as he is someone you can at least build a competitive team around. For the Hawks, Harden would bring them closer to the top in the Eastern Conference as their primary offensive engine.

Toronto Raptors

In a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Raptors are one of the teams that could easily convince themselves that they are one piece away from contention. Harden could be that piece for a young Raptors team that is still looking for their No. 1 offensive option.

The Raptors have a slew of high salaries they can use in a Harden trade. Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett could all be the centerpieces of a trade construction, and the Clippers should have some interest in any one of that trio.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Harden make almost identical salaries, making the construction of a trade centered around those two an intriguing option. Which side would have to add more in a trade or whether they would both be fine with doing that deal straight up is unclear. While it seems like an unlikely trade at first glance, it has a chance to be a win-win for both franchises.

The Grizzlies have been on a roll without Ja Morant lately and his relationship with the coaching staff has been suboptimal all season. They could choose to move on from him for Harden who could lead them to a playoff spot. The Clippers, on the other hand, get a younger guard with upside. It is a risky move but it could turn the franchise around if Morant were to be rediscover his form in LA.

Chicago Bulls

This is not the cleanest fit since the Bulls have a ball-dominant lead guard in Josh Giddey, already. In terms of their salary structure, however, it is the perfect James Harden destination. They have an abundance of expiring salaries in Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. Any number of combinations among that group should intrigue the Clippers, especially if they can get some draft capital in return as well.

The Bulls have historically been hesitant to tank and bottom out. So, their reaction to being a below .500 team in the weak Eastern Conference could be reloading at the trade deadline.

