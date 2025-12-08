Clippers Have to Make Tough James Harden & Kawhi Leonard Decision at the Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers are the most disappointing team in the NBA. After entering the season with aspirations of a deep playoff run, the Clippers are 14th in the Western Conference and in the fast lane for the lottery. The problem is that they don't have their own first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In theory, this could mean that the Clippers will be less likely to pivot and bottom out. In reality, however, the organization has no choice but to kickstart the next era of Clippers basketball, ideally without James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

The deeper problem for the Clippers is that they have very few valuable assets in the coffers. They have little in terms of high-end young prospects, and they don't control their first-round pick until the 2030 NBA Draft. In fact, they only have two second-round picks left in the next five years. Making a win-now trade by giving up future assets seems highly unlikely. It would also be ill-advised to give up the few picks and pick swaps you have left to upgrade a 6-18 team.

Exploring Harden & Kawhi Trades Are the Clippers' Only Option

Then, what choice do the Clippers have except moving on from Harden and Leonard? Gauging the market for both stars and seeing what they can get from it before the trade deadline in February makes a ton of sense.

Harden is still playing at an All-Star level, and he is on a reasonable contract, making $39.1 million this season and a player option for next. Because of his player option, Harden would have to green-light a deal since he would be an immediate flight risk in the offseason for the acquiring team. Assuming he would want to play for a playoff team to continue his streak of never having a losing season, Harden could help the Clippers acquire some future assets.

A Leonard trade will be more of a challenge. He would almost certainly have to request a trade for the Clippers to consider it, given his special relationship with the franchise and Los Angeles. Plus, the injury concerns and his $50 million salary for this season make the trade mechanics rather difficult. If there is a team willing to give up valuable draft capital (aka multiple first-rounders) in addition to matching salary, it would behoove the Clippers to accept it.

Steve Ballmer will obviously be hesitant to blow it up with all the hoops the organization jumped through to build this team, and how much he has invested in the team since taking over. The Intuit Dome will be hosting the All-Star Game this season, and Ballmer intends to put on a show. An irrelevant, tanking team with no All-Stars could dampen the mood, but the Clippers have no choice.

