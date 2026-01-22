5 Trade Targets Clippers Can Acquire By Moving Chris Paul & Bradley Beal

With the trade deadline two weeks away, Clippers fans are curious to see how their front office will approach the period between now and February 5. On one hand, the Clippers are still below .500 and are tenth in the Western Conference. On the other hand, they are 13-3 in their last 16 games and can easily convince themselves that they are a move or two away from title contention.

The LA Clippers' main trade assets, if they are going to be buyers at the deadline, are the expiring contracts of John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic. By attaching draft capital to the two contracts, the Clippers can acquire starting-caliber players. This approach, however, carries the risk of the Clippers using all of their remaining assets and eating up their future cap space. Therefore, Lawrence Frank & Co. may be hesitant to be this aggressive.

Another, more underdiscussed approach would be using fewer assets to trade for lower-level rotation players. The Clippers have three future second-round picks at their disposal, as well as the contracts of Chris Paul and Bradley Beal. Paul has an expiring contract of $2.2 million, and Beal is on the books for $5.3 million this season and has a player option for $5.6 million next season. By using their salaries, the Clippers can bring back depth pieces to help them in the final stretch of the season. These trades could be three-team deals, or the acquiring team can always move Paul or Beal in subsequent transactions.

Let's explore some options the Clippers can realistically get in such scenarios.

Keon Ellis

Ellis is a prototypical three-and-D guard. A career 41.5% three-point shooter, albeit on low volume, Ellis can play off the ball next to James Harden in the backcourt, while taking on tough defensive assignments. He has fallen out of favor in Sacramento's crowded guard rotation, and he is on an expiring $2.3 million contract.

The Clippers would have to re-sign him to a new deal in the offseason, but Ellis wouldn't require breaking the bank for, a worthy gamble for a 26-year-old with some untapped potential.

D'Angelo Russell

Another combo guard who has fallen out of favor in a struggling Western Conference team is D'Angelo Russell. After signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason, DLo hasn't made the impact the Mavs had in mind when they brought him in. His shot hasn't fallen this season, making 29.5% of his threes, but the Clippers can expect him to turn things around, at least offensively.

Russell is a defensive liability, making him difficult to play next to Harden. But he is a decent passer, playmaker, and shooter. In limited minutes when Harden is on the bench, Russell could be a good option for the Clippers. Making $5.6 million this season, he could easily be acquired without giving up more than a second-round pick.

Kevin Love

At age 37, Love is obviously not the player he once was. He plays a limited role off the bench for the Utah Jazz this season, but he has been effective in his minutes. He is still a solid rebounder and shooter. The spacing he can provide on the offensive end could help Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers may be hesitant to add more old veterans, but Love could be a decent depth option. Considering that LA isn't getting anything out of Paul or Beal, getting Love at least adds a competent role player who could give you 15 minutes per game in the frontcourt.

Jose Alvarado

Acquiring Alvarado would be costlier than the aforementioned names. He is a fan favorite in New Orleans and plays an important role off the bench. But the 27-year-old guard may become a free agent this summer as he has a player option for $4.5 million next season. Instead of risking losing him for nothing, the New Orleans Pelicans, who have the worst record in the league, could trade Alvarado for draft capital.

Alvarado is undersized but plays bigger than his size. He can guard multiple positions and provide intensity and hustle that the Clippers can lack at times. Plus, he can pass and shoot at a decent clip, making him a solid fit next to Harden.

Ayo Dosunmu

The Chicago Bulls combo guard would be the ideal addition for the Clippers using the Bradley Beal-Chris Paul package. Dosunmu makes $7.5 million this season and will require a new contract in the summer. Considering Chicago's crowded backcourt, they may be open to moving him at the trade deadline. But the Clippers would have to include at least one of their first-round picks in this deal.

Dosunmu is an all-around perimeter player who doesn't excel in one particular area of the game, but he has no weaknesses. He is in the midst of a career season, averaging 14.6 points on 51.8/46.1/86.4 shooting splits, while guarding at a solid clip. If the Clippers are fine with giving up significant draft capital without taking on long-term money, they will find it hard to do better than Dosunmu.

