4 Trade Scenarios That Can Turn the Clippers Into Contenders This Season

We are only two weeks away from the 2026 NBA trade deadline. After climbing all the way up to a play-in spot in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the more fascinating teams before the February 5 deadline. Since they have managed to right the ship, they will almost certainly not be sellers. Whether they will be buyers and aggressively pursue roster upgrades, however, remains to be seen.

If Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank are interested in being aggressive buyers, they will have plenty of options on the market. Using the expiring salaries of Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins and the 2030 and 2032 first-round picks they can trade, the Clippers can add a true difference-maker with the hopes of becoming a title contender. Only a few mock trade scenarios would accomplish that goal. Let's explore.

Clippers Receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Nets Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2 First-Round Picks

MPJ is in the midst of a career season and is the perfect fit for the Clippers. He is one of the best off-ball offensive players in the league, used to that role from his time with Nikola Jokic in Denver. The combination of his size and shooting makes him a fascinating addition for a team in desperate need of better spacing.

Making $38.3 million this season and due $40.8 million next season, Porter complicates LA's financial flexibility, but he also gives them a legitimate third offensive star. A James Harden-Kawhi Leonard-Michael Porter Jr.-Ivica Zubac quartet could be good enough to contend in the West when everyone is healthy.

Clippers Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies Receive: John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., 2 Unprotected First-Round Picks

This package may not be enough to entice the Grizzlies to move on from Jackson Jr., but the Clippers should explore all avenues to acquire the former Defensive Player of the Year. Memphis may be headed for a complete teardown with Ja Morant on the trade block. If JJJ is the next domino to fall after Morant, the Clippers should give their best offer.

That offer is Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., and two unprotected first-round picks. Jackson's contract extension kicks in next season as he is due $205 million for the next four years, making the Clippers very expensive. For the chance to add an All-Star caliber two-way big, however, the cost may be worth it.

Clippers Receive: Zach LaVine

Kings Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn

The cost to acquire LaVine will be significantly cheaper than the previous two trade targets. It also carries more risk than Jackson Jr. and Porter Jr. LaVine makes $47.5 million this season and will turn 31 in March.

The Clippers desperately need a shooting guard after trading Norman Powell in the offseason and losing Bradley Beal for the season. LaVine is an elite shooter who can also create his own shot. He is a liability defensively, making him a tough backcourt fit next to Harden, but the talent upgrade is so significant that it is worth the risk for the Clippers.

Plus, the Clippers could retain their draft picks in this trade and use them at a later date, either to continue to upgrade the roster or pivot if the LaVine experiment fails.

Clippers Receive: Herb Jones

Pelicans Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2 First-Round Picks

Herb Jones has a lower profile than the names previously mentioned here, but his fit in Los Angeles is undeniable. The Pelicans have the worst record in the NBA, and even though they are signaling a desire to stand pat at the deadline, the Clippers could make them an offer they can't turn down for Jones.

Attaching two first-round picks to Bogdanovic's expiring salary will be a difficult offer for the Pelicans to say no to. Not only would they be refilling their asset coffers, but the Pels would also be opening up cap space.

In return, the Clippers get one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Jones can take on the toughest defensive assignments night in and night out while also hitting threes at a reasonable clip. His defensive versatility and intensity, combined with the spacing he provides, could elevate the Clippers to another level on both ends of the floor.

