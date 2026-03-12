Bennedict Mathurin Sets Lofty Postseason Goal for Clippers After Win vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers became the first team in NBA history to go over .500 in the same season they were 15 games under it with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wednesday's win was one of the most impressive performances of the season by the Clippers, putting up 153 points behind an uber-efficient night from Kawhi Leonard. LA now has a one-game lead over the No. 9 Warriors, and with one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, likes their chances of making the playoffs.

In fact, the players already began talking about their postseason goals. After scoring 22 points in 25 minutes against Minnesota, Bennedict Mathurin said he believes that this team can make the NBA Finals. Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Mathurin drew parallels to last season's Pacers team that he was on, per The Athletic's Law Murray. He said that Indiana began the season 10-15, got hot at the right time, and made it to Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Bennedict Mathurin was on a Pacers team that started 10-15, earned #4, got through Brook Lopez's Bucks and Darius Garland's Cavs, and made it all the way to G7 of NBA Finals



Asked Benn about parallels to Clippers trajectory, connecting with Garland



He thinks LAC can make Finals pic.twitter.com/oFzSHcavW3 — Law Murray 🕯️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 12, 2026

Bennedict Mathurin Is Right to Feel Good About Clippers' Chances

Mathurin has every reason to set an ambitious goal. The Clippers are 27-11 in their last 38 games, the third-best record in the league in that span. They have the fifth-best net rating over that period and have the third-best offensive rating and eighth-best defensive rating, per Cleaning The Glass.

If we are to look at the period since the trade deadline, the Clippers' case as contenders becomes even stronger. Since February 5, the Clippers have a +9.4 net rating, only behind the Spurs and the Heat. They are one of three teams in the league with a top-six offense and defense in that span. Considering that Darius Garland missed most of that stretch and is only now finding his rhythm, the Clippers are justified in feeling good about their chances in the postseason.

This isn't to say that the Clippers are obvious title contenders. They are still in eighth place in the West and are five games behind the No. 7 seed Phoenix Suns with only 17 games left in the regular season. They are one Kawhi Leonard ankle sprain away from a disaster. Even if all goes smoothly, the Clippers will likely not have home-court advantage in any of the playoff series. That is a big difference compared to what the Pacers accomplished last season as the fourth seed in a weaker conference.

As long as Garland and Leonard are healthy, and the Klaw is playing at an MVP level, however, Clippers fans will believe in their chances of making some noise in the playoffs. It's good to see that this belief is reciprocated by the players.