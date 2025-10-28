Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Clippers sit at 2-1 to start their 2025-2026 season, but they're dealing with an early-season setback.
The team is trying to find its rhythm in their second year at Intuit Dome after bringing in veteran stars like Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez over the summer. Now they'll have to figure things out without one of their key additions yet again.
Beal Sits Out With Back Soreness
Bradley Beal is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors with low back soreness, which marks the second straight game the veteran guard will miss after sitting out Sunday against Portland.
Through two games this season, Beal is averaging just 5.5 points, 1.0 rebound, and 1.0 assist while the team brings him along slowly after an offseason knee procedure.
The back issue is concerning, but maybe not surprising. Over the past six years, Beal has played in just 53, 53, 50, 40, 60, and 57 games per season, which was a reason why Phoenix wanted to move off him.
He hasn't had a major injury, but he gets banged up a lot, and his inability to stay on the court hurt Phoenix during his two years there, and now Los Angeles is seeing the same pattern.
Should Clippers fans worry? It's early, but the trend is real.
The Clippers signed him to a two-year, $11 million deal knowing his injury history, and they're hoping he can be a third or fourth scoring option behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
But if he keeps missing time with minor injuries, that plan could fall apart fast.
Who Steps Up in Beal's Absence?
With Beal sidelined, expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to start at shooting guard again, although Kris Dunn should see more minutes off the bench too.
The Clippers have depth, but they brought Beal in specifically to help with their scoring. Last season, Los Angeles ranked 20th in scoring and 25th in three-pointers made in the NBA, so they need Beal's shooting to open up the floor.
Warriors Present Tough Test
Tuesday's matchup against Golden State won't be easy either.
The Warriors are also 2-1 to start the year, and they've retooled their roster around Stephen Curry. Golden State added Jimmy Butler in a midseason trade last year, and the pair played just 30 games together, but now with a full offseason to build chemistry, Curry and Butler form one of the league's most dangerous duos.
The Warriors still run everything through the 37-year-old Curry, who remains elite despite his age. Butler gives them another scorer and playmaker, Draymond Green anchors the defense and the young guys like Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, and Jonathan Kuminga provide energy.
This isn't the dynasty Warriors team, but they're still dangerous.
For the Clippers, this game will test their depth. Can they beat a good team without Beal? Can Harden and Leonard carry the offense? They'll find out if their veteran roster can win without him while his back heals.