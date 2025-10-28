Clippers Continue Missing Key Star in Injury Report vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Clippers travel up to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, looking to improve to 3-1 on the season and capitalize on a Warriors team coming off the first night of a back-to-back in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Clippers caught everyone's attention in their first game of the season after losing to the Utah Jazz, but are now chasing their third-straight win to start the year.
Even though the Clippers have been at the center of some negative headlines entering the season about their ongoing investigation regarding their former team sponsor, Aspiration, it has distracted from the fact that this is a much better Clippers team than a year ago. However, the team has yet to reach full health as one of their stars will remain sidelined.
Clippers Injury Report
Despite playing in the team's first two games of the season on a 20-minute restriction, Clippers star guard Bradley Beal remains OUT against the Warriors as he deals with back soreness. Beal appeared in just one preseason game as well, so expectations remain tempered for the former All-Star whenever he makes his return to the lineup.
In addition, both Jordan Miller (left hamstring) and Kobe Sanders (right knee) are OUT, as Miller has yet to play this season while Sanders appeared in the team's first two contests of the year. Given the amount of depth on this Clippers team, it's hard to imagine either Miller or Sanders will play a significant role once they return to full health.
Most importantly, the Clippers will have their three leading scorers in Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac active to face the Warriors. A division rival and one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, they'll need everything they can get from their stars.
Warriors Injury Report
The Warriors' injury report remains as expected, with De'Anthony Melton still sidelined due to his ACL injury from last season, and rookie Alex Toohey remains OUT with a left knee injury. Veteran Al Horford sat out of the team's contest on Monday due to load management, but will play the second half of the team's back-to-back.
Last season, the Clippers swept Golden State in the regular season 4-0, so it's definitely a matchup both sides will be motivated to win. Tip-off in San Francisco is set for 11:00 p.m. EST, following the conclusion of Knicks-Bucks.