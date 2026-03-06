Clippers Injury Report vs. Spurs: LA Short-Handed Against Surging San Antonio

The Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to have a .500 record for the first time since the sixth game of the season. Continuing their climb up the Western Conference standings, the Clippers can send a message with a win in San Antonio against the red-hot Spurs.

Unfortunately, the Clippers will look for their fourth straight win with a few key absences. Rookie center Yanic Konan Niederhauser suffered a season-ending foot injury on Wednesday, John Collins is sidelined with a neck injury, and Darius Garland will sit out against the Spurs for precautionary measures in the first leg of a back-to-back.

Clippers Will Be Without Darius Garland, John Collins, & Yanic Konan Niederhauser vs. Spurs

Garland is listed as out with an injury management designation, suggesting that the dynamic point guard will suit up against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Collins has already been ruled out for that game as well.

In addition, Bogdan Bogdanovic also popped up on the injury report with a questionable tag due to an illness. He will be a game-time decision, but the veteran shooting guard has been out of the rotation in recent weeks, so his absence will not be felt as much for the Clippers.

In the absence of Collins and Niederhauser, the Clippers will likely count on Isaiah Jackson to step up. Since his acquisition at the trade deadline, the former Pacers big man hasn't featured much, but now has a great opportunity thanks to the thin frontcourt rotation. We should also expect to see an expanded role for Nicolas Batum, who may see some action at center.

The Spurs, on the other hand, are relatively healthy coming into the game. Harrison Barnes will miss his third straight game, and sharpshooter Julian Champagnie is questionable with knee soreness. Otherwise, San Antonio will have all of its key players available.

However, the Spurs will be on the second end of a back-to-back. They had an intense game against the Pistons last night, in which Victor Wembanyama played for 39 and Stephon Castle played for 35 minutes. The Clippers may have the rest advantage.

Even with that advantage, however, the Spurs will be a tough opponent. They are 13-1 in their last 14 games, and Wembanyama is in his best stretch of the season. They are firmly in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so the Clippers will have an uphill battle against a deep and talented team.