Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhäuser Injury Explained: How Much Time Will He Miss?

Just when rookie center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser had taken a big step forward and became an important part of the rotation, he suffered an unfortunate fall going for a block against the Pacers on Wednesday. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game and the Clippers' two-game road trip. How much in pain Niederhäuser was in, the way he limped to the locker room, and the tone head coach Ty Lue struck about the injury in his post-game presser, all suggested a lengthy recovery for the 22-year-old.

It turns out the injury is as bad as Clippers fans feared. The team announced that Niederhäuser was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will miss the rest of the season. He will reportedly undergo surgery, per team insider Joey Linn.

What Is a Lisfranc Injury?

A Lisfranc injury is "a dislocation of the second metatarsal bone, which is the long bone in the forefoot, that articulates with the second toe, dislocated from the medial cuneiform, which is the wedge-shaped bone on the medial aspect of the midfoot," per Dr. Michael S. George of the KSF Orthopaedic Center in Houston, via Sporting News. It is an injury significantly more common in football than it is in basketball.

What Is the Usual Recovery Time?

The recovery time obviously depends on various factors, but it usually requires a significant time. Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, as a player of similar age and build, suffered the same injury in August 2022. He missed the entire season and made his return in October 2023. Udonis Haslem, on the other hand, returned in less than seven months after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc injury back in November 2010. Jason Preston, who was the 33rd-overall pick of the Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, suffered the same injury in the preseason before his rookie campaign and missed the entire season. He was able to make his NBA debut in October 2022.

Therefore, it's safe to assume that Niederhäuser will likely miss the training camp and preseason ahead of the 2026-27 season. He could miss some time early in the season, but if his recovery goes according to plan, he should be able to return mid-season at the latest.

Holmgren has been able to play at an All-NBA and All-Defense level since his return, and Haslem played 12 more seasons after his Lisfranc injury. As disappointing as the injury is for Niederhäuser, there are plenty of positive precedents.

What Does This Mean for Clippers?

The Clippers continue to have high hopes for Niederhäuser. The Swiss center has been improving at an impressive rate this season, emerging as an impactful, two-way center. Now, they have to find a different alternative at backup center. Isaiah Jackson, who joined the team from the Pacers at the trade deadline, should be first in line to replace Niederhäuser in the rotation. We should also see more small-ball lineups with John Collins or Nicolas Batum at five.

Depending on Niederhäuser's recovery timeline, the Clippers may have to address the center spot in the offseason. Their dreams of replacing aging Brook Lopez with Niederhäuser have to be put on hold for now.