Clippers Injury Report vs. Raptors: Will Kawhi Leonard Play Through an Ankle Injury?

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in one of the few difficult games remaining on their schedule. Before they head off on the road to take on Indiana and Milwaukee, the Clippers have a chance to improve to 37-36 and maintain their lead for the No. 8 seed over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Injuries are the biggest obstacle standing in LA's way as they chase a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference. The worst may be behind the Clippers as Darius Garland has recovered from his toe injury, and Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins will make their return against Toronto. Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, has a questionable tag and is a game-time decision for the third straight game.

Mathurin had missed the previous four games dealing with a toe injury. Collins had sprained his ankle on Saturday in Dallas, sidelining him in the win over the Bucks on Monday. Both players were off the injury report heading into Wednesday's clash, so they should be good to go with their usual workload.

Leonard's status will be determined before the game. He played through a questionable tag in the last two games after going through warmups. If Leonard is seen in the pregame shootaround, one can safely assume that he will suit up for the game.

The 34-year-old forward sprained his ankle against the Kings over ten days ago. He missed two of the next three games and looked severely hobbled in the other. Since then, Leonard has largely been back to his usual self. Because of the blowout nature of Monday's win over the Bucks, Leonard played less than 25 minutes. He was completely dominant in those minutes, putting up 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. This presumably allowed him to get some extra rest between games. Since there was no travel between the games, either, Leonard is more likely than not to play against the Raptors.

It's also Kawhi Leonard Bobblehead Night at Intuit Dome when the Klaw is taking on his former team. The Raptors also have some injury concerns. Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl are listed as questionable, and Immanuel Quickley is doubtful to play. This means that Toronto may be down multiple starters against LA.

For the Clippers, in addition to the usual absences of Bradley Beal and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, emerging forward Jordan Miller was ruled out with back soreness. Kobe Sanders may see an increased run in Miller's absence. Regardless of who is available, the Clippers can't afford to drop any home games as they desperately hope to hang on to a top-eight seed.