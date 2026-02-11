Clippers Injury Report vs. Rockets: Will Kawhi Leonard & Darius Garland Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday after a hard-fought battle. They won't have to wait long before they get the opportunity to get one back over them as they face the Rockets again on Wednesday. The Clippers would love to not enter the All-Star break with back-to-back losses against a Western Conference playoff team. A win on the road would give the Clippers a much-needed boost and hope before the final stretch of the season.

Unfortunately, the Clippers have to wait a little longer before they see Darius Garland in action. Bennedict Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson made their Clippers debuts on Tuesday, while Garland remained sidelined as he is recovering from a toe injury. The 26-year-old point guard is once again listed as out on the injury report. His next opportunity to suit up for the Clippers will be against the Nuggets at Intuit Dome on February 19.

Kawhi Leonard Available, Darius Garland & Nicolas Batum Out vs. Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, will be available on the second night of a back-to-back. The 34-year-old superstar has been on a tear this season, but has also been banged up over the last month, missing three games with a knee contusion and being on a minutes restriction with an ankle sprain. Ty Lue has been intentional about keeping Leonard's minutes down. After logging 31 minutes on Tuesday, Leonard should see his regular workload on Wednesday.

The additional rest through the All-Star break, even with Leonard participating in the games, should help him before the final two months of the season.

In addition to Garland, the Clippers also listed Nicolas Batum as out with "rest". Considering that the French veteran was a healthy scratch last night, this designation certainly raises eyebrows. Batum's availability and role after the All-Star break should be something to keep an eye on.

The Rockets have a longer injury list. In addition to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, who are out for the season, Houston ruled Dorian Finney-Smith out for injury management reasons. Tari Eason is questionable with a lower leg injury, and Alperen Sengun is probable with a leg contusion. Eason should be considered a game-time decision.

The Clippers would love to close the gap between the No. 8 seeded Warriors and themselves before the All-Star break. How much they will push to avoid falling to 25-29 and how many minutes Leonard will play will be key factors in the game.

